Premier League, Gameweek 2: Top five talking points

Chris Hughton's Brighton defeated Manchester United for the second time this year.

Another week of exciting Premier League football is over. Manchester United’s 3-2 defeat at Brighton was the biggest surprise. Their rivals Manchester City thrashed Huddersfield 6-1. On Saturday, Tottenham beat London rivals Fulham 3-1 at Wembley and Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-2 at Stamford Bridge. Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park on Monday night. In the other matches, Watford, Everton, Leicester, and Bournemouth took maximum points while Cardiff and Newcastle played out a 0-0 draw.

Goals and drama are two things that Premier League guarantees and this week was no different. Here are five talking points from this week's Premier League.

#1 No more August Vodoo

Kane has scored his first goal of the season

There are a lot of things Harry Kane can do. But one thing he can’t is scoring a goal in August. But that was until the game on Saturday. After a brilliant run, Lamela picked up Kane put the ball past Fabri to make the score 3-1.

The goal will certainly boost the confidence Kane and Tottenham team, who are looking like the third best-equipped team to mount a title challenge. Kieran Trippier and Lucas Moura also scored in the game for Spurs as they sink their London rivals.

In the battle between a team that invested heavily in the summer and a team that didn’t sign a player, Spurs showed their class as they made in it two in two.

#2 The Battle at Stamford Bridge

Sarri's Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-2 at home

On the late kickoff on Saturday, two of the title challengers faced each other at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea beat their Arsenal 3-2. Goals from Pedro and Morata put Chelsea 2-0 up within 20 minutes. Arsenal grew into the game and hit two in four minutes Iwobi and Mkhitaryan to make the score 2-2. Marcus Alonso scored the winner in the 81st minute.

It was a great game of attacking football at Stamford Bridge. Both teams attacked each other relentlessly as they battled for the title rights of the city. But in the end, Arsenal came up short. Arsenal are yet to pick up a point this season.

