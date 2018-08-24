Premier League Week 3 Betting Preview

José Santhiago FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 231 // 24 Aug 2018, 11:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Hello guys, it another weekday for the Premier League show. And here is our week 3 premier League Betting Preview for all the matches. This betting preview will focus mainly on the teams’ strength and weaknesses and finally, I will give my betting pick for each match.

Crystal Palace v Liverpool FC - Premier League

1. WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS VS MANCHESTER CITY

Time and Date: 12:30GMT, 25/08/2018

Prediction: Man City to Win and Over 1.5 or over 1.5

Preview:

Wolves host the defending champions on Saturday 25/08/2018 by 12:30 at the Molineux Stadium. The host will be hoping to wipe out the recent sad images of a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Leicester City. The Citizens are poised to continue with their 100% winning record this season after the demolition of Huddersfield on Sunday.

Though Pep Guardiola’s charges will be without Kelvin De Bryune, they still boost good options to fill his position. The Citizens will want to make a repeat of the meeting between these clubs 6 years ago where Wolves were beaten 2 -0. And considering the defending champions’ current form, they will most likely win the game. There will be for sure lots of goals and at least 2 goals coming through.

2. ARSENAL VS WEST HAM UNITED

Match Time and Date: 12:30GMT, 25/08/2018

Prediction: Arsenal to Win either Half or Over 1.5

Preview:

Despite failing to win any of their first two league games this season, Arsenal will be aiming to bury their losing demons behind them and win this Saturday against the Hammers when the two teams lock horns at the Emirate Stadium.

Despite putting on a decent performance against Chelsea they, unfortunately, failed to grab a single point from the bridge. Arsenal will be more than determined to win, scoring at least 2 goals in the match.

Meanwhile, West Ham lost at home to Bournemouth conceding twice in the 2-1 lost. Facing Arsenal away means they will likely be low on confidence in the London derby. That notwithstanding, they are more than capable of scoring a goal of their own. But another loss is eminent for the Hammers.

3. BOURNEMOUTH VS EVERTON

Match Time and Date: 15:00GMT, 25/08/2018

Prediction: Double Chance Bournemouth or Over 1.5

Preview:

Haven won their last two matches this season; Bournemouth will go into Saturday’s encounter against Everton with full confidence in an attempt to maintain their 100% record this season. They will most likely employ an attack approach against the Toffees.

Everton, on the other hand, did well to beat Southampton in their first home game. Making it 1 win and a draw in their first 2 opening matches. They will want to attack too. And considering the hot form of their new acquisition, Richarlison, they will mostly like the score at least a goal.

The risk prediction is a full-time draw. It is most likely to end in a draw

4. FULHAM VS BURNLEY

Match Time and Date: 15:00GMT, 25/08/2018

Prediction: Over 1.5 or Double Chance Fulham

Preview:

Fulham heads into this match on the back of a back-back lost against Crystal Palace and Tottenham. The team’s overall performances in the previous matches were far better than their results. So playing in front of the home fans will be an extra boost for them.

Burnley on the other hand

5. HUDDERSFIELD VS CARDIFF CITY

Match Time and Date: 15:00GMT, 25/08/2018

Prediction: Over 1.5

Preview:

Just as expected, Huddersfield town lost their last game against the Almighty Manchester City in a 6-1 humiliation. The team experienced all sorts of problems in the defense. They will most likely concede a goal at least but will push forward to get one themselves.

6. SOUTHAMPTON VS LEICESTER CITY

Match Time and Date: 15:00GMT, 25/08/2018

Prediction: Double Chance Southampton

Preview:

Southampton is without a single win so far this season, and they will be looking to alter that record this weekend when they take on Leicester City at the St. Mary’s Stadium. The Saints got a point from their first match against Burnley but lost to Everton in a 2-1 encounter. But playing at home will give them an edge.

Meanwhile, Leicester got to a bad start losing to Man United in their opening game. But they bounced back with a win in their last match.

7. LIVERPOOL VS BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

Match Time and Date: 17:30 GMT, 25/08/2018

Prediction: Liverpool win and over 1.5

Preview:

Liverpool is arguably the best team to rival Manchester City for the title this season. They got up on a front foot, outclassing West Ham 4.-0 in their first game and smashing Crystal Palace on Monday. They have scored 6 goals so far and will score more. This desire to win their first EPL title since 1990 is the engine that drives them. The team boasts the best attack and Midfield in the league. So they won’t have problems at all dismantling Brighton on Saturday evening at the Anfield

8. WATFORD VS CRYSTAL PALACE

Match Time and Date: 13:30GMT, 26/08/2018

Prediction: Double Chance Watford

Preview:

Watford has a 100% record in this campaign and they will want to maintain at least for the meantime. Crystal Palace meanwhile, did well to beat Fulham, but they will have a herculean task of beating Watford at the Vicarage Road.

Watford will be difficult to beat at home considering their early season form

9. NEWCASTLE VS CHELSEA

Match Time and Date: 16:00GMT, 26/08/2018

Prediction: Over 1.5

Preview:

Newcastle faces off with Chelsea on Sunday evening. Rafa Benitez men are looking for their first win of the season. Chelsea is riding on the waves of success with the name Coach Sari. They are joint league leaders with just Man City and Liverpool ahead of them.

The match will surely end with more than 2 goals

10. MANCHESTER UNITED TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Match Time and Date: 20:00GMT, 26/08/2018

Prediction: Over 1.5

Preview:

Manchester United and Tottenham have had contrasting results in the league so far. With the red Devils gaining just 3 points from 6, while Spurs are flying high among the league leaders.

The Monday night league derby between these sides will be a cracker. It is a very close one. But surely both teams will score which means an over 1.5 is inevitable.

Thank you and have a happy weekend ahead.

See you next week.