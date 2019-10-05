Premier League Weekend Preview | EPL Schedule | Gameweek 8

Can Jurgen Klopp's team continue their brilliant form this weekend?

Hello and welcome to Premier League Weekend Preview for Matchday 8. We have a packed weekend of football this time, with six games on Saturday and four games on Sunday.

The weekend starts with Tottenham Hotspur’s visit to the AMEX Stadium to face Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday. Mauricio Pochettino’s men will be looking to put their humiliating 2-7 defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League behind them, as they try to get back to winning ways in the league.

The tie against the Seagulls, who are currently 16th in the table and have won just 1 game in the league so far, will present an opportunity for Tottenham to head back into the top four.

Next, there are four games that kick off simultaneously on Saturday. Norwich City host Aston Villa at Carrow Road in a bottom of the table clash between two teams separated by just a single point. The Canaries are 17th in the league, while the Villans are 18th.

Matchday 8 also sees Sheffield United travel to Vicarage Road to battle against bottom-placed Watford, while Burnley welcome Everton to Turf Moor. The biggest game of the day, though, is Leicester City’s visit to Anfield to face Liverpool.

The Foxes are riding high after their 5-0 win over Newcastle United last weekend and have already won four of their seven games so far in the league. Liverpool, who are untouchable at the top of the pile, represent a different test for Brendan Rodger’s side. The Reds have won all seven of their games in the Premier League, scoring 18 goals and conceding just five. As such, it promises to be a cracking game, where Liverpool’s 100% win record could come under threat once again.

The last game of Saturday sees West Ham make the trip to the London Stadium to face Crystal Palace.

Sunday starts with 3 games kicking off at the same time. Chelsea travels to St. Mary’s Stadium to face Southampton. The game will be another test of Frank Lampard’s wards, who have improved with leaps and bounds so far this season. Manchester City host Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad in a game that pits 2nd against 13th. Pep Guardiola is currently hot on the heals of Jurgen Klopp, who has already established a big gap at the top of the table. City, as such, cannot afford any more slip-ups and Wolves could be in the line of fire.

Arsenal prepares to welcome Bournemouth at the Emirates in the other game on Sunday, as Unai Emery looks to continue his recent good run of form. The Gunners have won 4 of their last 5 games in all competition, with the away defeat to Manchester United the only glitch in a perfect run.

Sunday ends with Manchester United making the journey to St. James Park to face Newcastle United. The Magpies are currently 19th in the Premier League table, but could yet cause a faltering United side quite a few problems. The Red Devils are 10th in the table and have struggled on the pitch so far this season. Both teams desperately need all 3 points, so this could turn out to be an interesting affair.

Matchday 8 promises another round of attractive, entertaining football for Premier League fans around the world.

Premier League Fixtures

Saturday, 5th October 2019

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur – 05:30 pm

Norwich City vs Aston Villa – 07:30 pm

Watford vs Sheffield United – 07:30 pm

Burnley vs Everton – 07:30 pm

Liverpool vs Leicester City – 07:30 pm

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace – 10:00 pm

Sunday, 6th October 2019

Southampton vs Chelsea – 06:30 pm

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers – 06:30 pm

Arsenal vs Bournemouth – 06:30 pm

Newcastle United vs Manchester United – 09:00 pm

Note: All timings are in IST.