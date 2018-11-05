×
Premier League: What did Chelsea learn from the win against Crystal Palace?

Aayush Kataria
ANALYST
Feature
1.14K   //    05 Nov 2018, 08:04 IST

Chelsea FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League
Chelsea FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Chelsea continued their unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign by defeating Crystal Palace 3-1 at Stamford Bridge. A brace from Alvaro Morata and a goal from Pedro were enough to seal the three points for Chelsea.

With the win, Chelsea reclaimed the second spot in the Premier League table. The result also meant Maurizio Sarri became the first Chelsea coach to remain unbeaten after 11 Premier Leagues. Also, the Italian equalled Frank Clark for the longest unbeaten run by a coach in his debut Premier League season.

While Roy Hodgson's side managed to slow down Chelsea's attacking movement for large parts of the game, the Blues continued to control the game. Despite struggling to create chances, Andros Townsend's goal was possibly the only chance Chelsea conceded in the game. As a result of the result, Chelsea is only two points behind Manchester City.

The game provided some important lessons for Chelsea fans. Here is a look at five of them.

#5 Morata, a rejuvenated man


Chelsea FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League
Chelsea FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Alvaro Morata's struggles since moving to Chelsea are well documented and his lack of goals were becoming a huge problem for the club. With both strikers failing to put their name on the scoresheet, a team is going to struggle to find the back of the net.

Only a month ago, it was looking like the biggest area of concern in Chelsea. However, over the last few weeks, Morata has turned around the corner. The Spaniard has now scored four goals in his last four Premier League games and five goals in the last six in all competitions.

While it remains too early to judge whether Chelsea could manage to compete without the need to sign another centre-forward, however, Morata's return to form could make a huge difference to Maurizio Sarri in the short term.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Pedro Rodríguez Ledesma Alvaro Morata Roy Hodgson Maurizio Sarri Stamford Bridge Stadium
Aayush Kataria
ANALYST
Cricket and Football lover. Mass Communication Student.
