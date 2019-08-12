Premier League: When was the last time Chelsea beat Manchester United at Old Trafford?

Pushkar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 211 // 12 Aug 2019, 13:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Juan Mata scored the deciding goal the last time Chelsea beat Manchester United at Old Trafford

After Manchester United's incredible second-half performance to decimate Chelsea 4-0, we take a ride down the memory lane to investigate when was the last time Chelsea defeated Manchester United at the Theatre of Dreams.

Meetings between the two English clubs have tilted heavily in favour of the home team in recent years. Manchester United have failed to win a Premier League game at Stamford Bridge ever since Javier Hernandez scored a second-half winner to secure a thrilling 3-2 win on October 8, 2012.

The Red Devils, however, did manage to come out on top in London in February this year. Paul Pogba was in his groove, scoring a goal and providing an assist as United defeated Chelsea 2-0 in the FA Cup 5th round tie last season under the lights.

Nonetheless, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's boys still wait to set the record straight in the Premier League, but so do Chelsea. It has turned out to be an awkward race between the two to witness a first away win in a Premier League clash for some years now.

Sir Alex Ferguson and Rafa Benitez

Sir Alex Ferguson and Rafa Benitez managed the two clubs during the last meeting between the English giants when Chelsea came up trumps at Old Trafford on May 5, 2013. Interestingly, it was Juan Mata, now a fan favourite at United, who scored the 87th-minute goal to give Chelsea a 1-0 win away from home. It was also the last ever Manchester United-Chelsea fixture with Ferguson on the sidelines.

How did the teams' line-up?

Manchester United (4-3-3): Anders Lindegaard (GK), Rafael da Silva (RB), Jonny Evans (CB), Nemanja Vidic (CB), Patrice Evra (LB), Anderson (CM), Phil Jones (CDM), Tom Cleverley (CM), Antonio Valencia (RW), Ryan Giggs (LW), Robin van Persie (ST).

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Petr Cech (GK), Cesar Azpilicueta (RB), Branislav Ivanovic (CB), David Luiz (CB), Ashley Cole (LB), Frank Lampard (CM), Ramires (CM), Juan Mata (CAM), Oscar (LM), Victor Moses (RM), Demba Ba (ST).

It is interesting to observe that during his final weeks at the club, Ferguson deployed Phil Jones as a holding central midfielder. It does reveal how highly the Scottish manager rated Jones. Unfortunately, the Englishman has tragically fallen down the pecking order at the club due to recurring injuries and inconsistent performances.

Advertisement

David Luiz cannot hold back his smile after getting Rafael wrongly sent off

Also, with the departure of David Luiz to Arsenal this summer, Azpilicueta remains at Chelsea as the sole surviving member of the 2013 line-up. Funnily, Luiz is remembered in the footballing circles for his unforgettable smirk during the final stages of this particular game after he played a significant role which saw Rafael being sent off.