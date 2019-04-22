Premier League: Who will finish in the top 4?

Harsh Pillai FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 461 // 22 Apr 2019, 18:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes a 4-0 loss from Everton FC.

With 4 more games left to go, the top four race in the Premier League has got more exciting than ever. It was a disappointing week for Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United, as all the four teams failed to win their respective games.

Tottenham lost to Man City, Chelsea failed to make their mark at Anfield, Arsenal were stunned by the Eagles as they lost the game 3-2 at home, and Man United got smashed at Goodison Park - thanks to Everton. It was a week of ups and downs, and all the teams competing for 3rd and 4th place are going into the midweek games with tough defeats on their backs.

The last thing a team wishes for at such a crunch stage in the season is injuries. Well, unfortunately, Unai Emery has to deal with injuries to Xhaka, Denis Suarez and Monreal. Though the latter was on the bench, Monreal experienced a sprain in his thigh and therefore did not make it to the starting eleven and eventually, Arsenal missed him on the left.

On the other hand, Tottenham sits a point ahead of Arsenal on 3rd, but injury concerns surround Pochettino's men as well. Lloris, Alderweireld, and Sissoko are all sidelined for the game against Brighton in midweek. The biggest blow, however, was losing Harry Kane, as the English man is now sidelined for the rest of the season.

Though Chelsea and Manchester United aren't experiencing any major injuries, they are still struggling to keep form, which makes the top four race even more interesting, and I am sure I will be on the edge of my seat till the last week of PL football.

#4 Manchester United (6th)

Manchester United failed to make a single mark at Goodison Park against Everton.

Starting with the team on 6th, Manchester United's incredible winning streaks under their new manager have ceased in an atrocious manner. Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's first away defeat was against Arsenal at the Emirates, and since then, it has been all downhill for the Manchester club. They were lucky enough to sneak out with a win against West Ham, thanks to terrible decisions from the ref, but last night, Everton ran riots at Goodison Park.

Man United only registered one shot on target against Silva's men, conceding nearly 8. They were completely dominated throughout the 90 minutes, and Ole had to come out an apologise to the fans for such a hell of a show.

What hinders Man United's chances for UCL football, even more, is that they have two games left against the 'Big Six': Man City in midweek and Chelsea on Sunday. If they lose their next two games, UCL football won't be seen at Old Trafford next season. However, if they win their next two fixtures, their chances for a top-four finish increases tremendously as they only have to play two relegation-hit teams in Cardiff City and Huddersfield.

Advertisement

It's do or die for Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's men, and if the gaffer can motivate his side and lead them to a top-four finish this season, it would be an impressive achievement considering the squad he had at his disposal.

Predictions for Man United's final games

L vs Man City (H) - 0 points

D vs Chelsea (H) - 1 point

W vs Hudddersfield (A) - 3 points

W vs Cardiff City (H) - 3 points

71 points (6th place finish)

1 / 4 NEXT