Premier League: 5 teams that will benefit the most from fans returning to stadiums

The Premier League season begins this weekend. "Football is nothing without fans," the legendary Sir Matt Busby once said. Last season showed why the Manchester United legend could not be more right.

Every club missed their fans and played with 11 players, missing the twelfth man all season. After 16 months, Premier League stadiums will finally welcome fans back to the game.

The return of fans will make the players feel energized on the field. Viewers watching in their gadgets will now hear real human emotion rather than recorded noises. While every club will enjoy having their fans back in the stadium, let's look at the clubs that missed the fans the most and will benefit from them returning to stadiums.

#5 Leeds United

The last time Elland Road hosted a Premier League match with fans was way back in 2004. Leeds supporters did not enjoy the day as they saw their team relegated to the Championship.

Leeds were promoted to the Premier League last season but could not allow fans into the stadium because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bielsa's men were everyone's second favorite team last season because of the way they played.

The energy that the players give on the field has surprised everyone who has watched them as Leeds were undefeated against the traditional Big 6 teams at Ellan Road last season. Bielsa's men were fearless throughout the season and one can only imagine what they might have done with their fans cheering them on.

Leeds fans have waited a long time to see their team in the Premier League. The longer the wait, the sweeter the return will be. Bielsa's Peacocks will be eager to perform in front of their fans this season and show that they belong in the top-tier of English football.

#4 Leicester City

Leicester City were surprise Premier League champions in 2016 and the manner in which the club has built on that success is simply miraculous. Leicester city is one of the few teams in the league where the owners, players and fans are connected like a family. The players dearly missed the fans last season and their poor home form is a reflection of this.

Leicester lost nine home matches last season and conceded 30 goals. Since returning to the Premier League in 2014, they have not lost more games at home in a single season.

They also lost out on a Champions League spot on the final day of last season. The FA Cup and Community Shield victories showed how Leicester could be better with fans cheering them on as their supporters were present for both games. The Foxes will be hoping for a better finish this season to give their fans Champions League football next season.

