Premier League 2018-19, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Manchester City: 4 key takeaways from the match

Shoaib Khan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 967 // 25 Aug 2018, 21:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The champions were held to a draw by the newcomers

A breathtaking game at the Molineux Stadium saw Manchester City drop their first points of the season versus Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Both sides were dangerous on the attack, with Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling hitting the woodwork in the opening period, whereas Wolves' counter-attacking plan almost paid dividends with a couple of clear-cut chances.

Wolves took the lead in the second half following Willy Boly's controversial goal, where Joao Moutinho's cross was handled by the defender.

Ilkay Gundogan's free-kick into the box was powered into the net by Aymeric Laporte for an equaliser whereas Aguero came close with a free-kick of his own in injury time.

Here are four takeaways from an energetic performance by both sides.

#1 Neves and Moutinho excel as a duo

Neves was again a standout performer for the Wolves

Once again for Wolves, Ruben Neves was a standout performer, against Manchester City on this occasion. The 21-year-old combined attacking elements alongside his qualities as a holding midfielder admirably, providing the perfect balance in midfield.

No player made more ball recoveries (seven) or tackles (four) than the Portuguese who also allows his compatriot Joao Moutinho to move forward and trouble City's backline.

Moutinho was successful in 27 of his 33 passes and registered his first assist in the process as his cross was met by Boly.

#2 Waning power of Kompany

Kompany never seemed comfortable when pressed by Wolves, with a couple of loose passes in the first half allowing the hosts in on goal

He's been phenomenal for City in his 10 years in Manchester, but in his 250th Premier League game for the side, Kompany gave indications of fragility in defence.

Kompany never seemed comfortable when pressed by Wolves, with a couple of loose passes in the first half allowing the hosts in on goal.

The Belgian was also culpable for Wolves' goal, having failed to jump for the ball that just glided above him, giving Boly the chance to score.

Luckily for Manchester City, Guardiola has other options that are capable of holding their own in front of Ederson, as previously the games for City relied on the fitness of their captain.

1 / 3 NEXT