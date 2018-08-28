Premier League 2018/19: Poorest performers from Gameweek 3

The curtains closed on the third week of the Premier League, with the football fraternity treated to top-class action snowballed with goals, spectacular saves, crucial results and an awful lot of stories. From Jose Mourinho's catastrophes on and off the field, Watford's dream start and Emery's first win to Chelsea's dominant performance and Wolves' character, the nerve-wracking league didn't fail to impress.

The feature game of the weekend, Manchester United vs. Spurs, ended in a massive 3-0 victory for the North London club, who put forth a huge statement of intent to the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

The Hornets, Reds and Blues continued their 100% winning start by beating Crystal Palace, Brighton and Newcastle respectively, whereas Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by the optimistic Wolverhampton Wanderers.

While the Gunners registered their first points in the Unai Emery era, Bournemouth came back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Everton. Elsewhere, Leicester City made it two out of two when they beat the Saints. Craven Cottage erupted when Fulham put four past a struggling Burnley side.

Here, we list out players who under-performed and contributed to their respective teams' problems over the weekend. Here are the 5 worst performing players from the third round of fixtures.

#5 Vincent Kompany

Kompany looked uncertain at the back

Vincent Kompany put on a horror show at the back. Starting with his display with the ball at his feet, the former Belgium skipper looked rather nervous playing out from the back. He often lost possession in dangerous areas, which led to new Wolves attacks.

His poor positioning also brought about a sense of confusion with his partner Laporte, who couldn't sort himself out at the back. Kompany also failed to clear his lines on certain occasions. Aerially too, he was uncharacteristically beaten by Raul Jimenez and the opposition center-backs.

It seems as though Guardiola will consider giving the nod to Stones next weekend after the 32-year-old's failure against newly promoted Wolves.

