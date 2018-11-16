×
Premier League XI of 2018-19 season till GameWeek 12

pramod rawat
CONTRIBUTOR
16 Nov 2018, 22:10 IST

English Premier League is one of the most fascinating and watched football leagues in the world. It's been the most watched league because every game is different and on any given day, a lower-ranked team can beat the table topper. But in the current season, this hasn't been the case as clubs such as Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have remained unbeaten so far. City especially have been on fire under the guidance of coach Pep Guardiola and they are running riot. Liverpool and Chelsea aren't far behind as they also possess no-loss record in the campaign so far.

That being said, here we will look at the Premier League XI of the 2018-19 campaign, so far.

Alisson Becker

The wall

Alisson plays as a goalkeeper for Premier League club Liverpool. He was bought from Roma in the 2018 summer transfer window, for a whopping fee of 72.5m euros.

He has become an integral part of the playing Liverpool XI and filled the void of a world-class goalkeeper in the team. He has been brilliant on the post with 7 cleans sheets in 12 matches.

Marcos Alonso

Enter caption

Marcos Alonso plays as a left-back or a wing back for Premier League club Chelsea. He is not an out-and-out left-back but he is very good at playing the wing back role and doing a decent job in defence. He has scored a few crucial goals for Chelsea so far in the campaign.

Virgil van Dijk

Enter caption

Virgil van Dijk, 6′ 4″ tall, plays as a centre back for Premier League club Liverpool. He has been solid in defence and been the main reason that Liverpool hasn't conceded much via set pieces.

He has been good in winning aerial duels and reads the game well. He is on his way to becoming a legend for Liverpool if he continues to play in the same form.





Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Sergio Aguero Eden Hazard Football Top 5/Top 10 Leisure Reading
pramod rawat
CONTRIBUTOR
Pramod is a sports follower... Be it cricket, football, kabaddi, tennis etc.... He closely follows EPL and his favourite football club is Chelsea.
