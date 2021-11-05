5 most promising players in this Premier League Season

The Premier League has always housed great young talent, and the 2021-2022 season is no different. Academy graduates and loaned players from various clubs have been allowed to showcase their talent and gain exposure to play at the highest level. Many youngsters have taken advantage of these opportunities and performed at a high level. Despite the large pool of talent in the Premier League, this list will narrow in on the top five most promising players in the league this season.

#5. Connor Gallagher (Crystal Palace)

Manchester City v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Connor Gallagher is one of the many Chelsea academy graduates who is making a name for himself in the Premier League. After an average season at West Bromwich Albion, Gallagher was loaned to Crystal Palace this season, where he has shone. Apart from his impressive three goals and two assists in nine games, his style of play has caught the eye of many.

He is a nifty dribbler averaging 1.33 dribbles per game, which ranks in the top 80 percentile for all midfielders in the Premier League. He has also won two penalties this season and has a keen eye for threading the right pass evident from his 1.4 key passes per game.

But what makes Gallagher unique is his high-energy playing style. He averages 24.79 pressures per game, which puts him in the top 90 percentile for all mid-fielders in the Premier League.

As the game becomes faster paced, Gallagher and his high-energy playing style will be in demand. Furthermore, the 21-year-old consists of all the essential attributes a modern footballer requires, whether its on-ball or off-ball skills. If he continues this form, it is almost certain Thomas Tuchel will want the young Brit back at Stamford Bridge.

#4. Tino Livramento (Southampton)

Southampton v Burnley - Premier League

Another Chelsea academy graduate, Tino Livramento has shown this season why he was so highly rated in the Chelsea academy. Livramento sensed staying in Chelsea was not the right decision for him as he would be behind Reece James and veteran Azpilicueta in the pecking order. Consequently, this led to a transfer to Southampton, where he has made the right fullback position his own.

The 18-year-old averages 2.82 interceptions per game in the top 99 percentile of all fullbacks while also completing 1.82 dribbles per game offensively. He also has 5.53 progressive carries per game, further displaying his confidence on the ball. Livramento has also scored one goal and won one penalty this season in the Premier League.

With a quick turn of pace, solid defensive acumen, tidy dribbling and top-notch crossing, Livramento has all the essentials of a modern-day full back. At only 18 years of age, such an impressive skillset has never been seen since Manchester United legend Gary Neville in the early 90s.

Fullbacks are often great offensively but not defensively or vice versa. But with Livramento, it's hard to find a chink in his armor, and multiple clubs will have their eye on him, especially if he continues his form.

#3. Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal)

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Takehiro Tomiyasu arrived at Arsenal on deadline day after the Gunners had lost three on the trot in the Premier League and were in the relegation zone. However, since then, Tomiyasu has been a revelation in defense for the north London club.

What was somewhat surprising is how easy it was for Tomiyasu to make the right-back position his own at a top club so quickly. Since his arrival, he has started every game and has helped Arsenal keep four clean sheets in seven games.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🔴 Both Aaron Ramsdale (8 games) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (7 games) are yet to end a game on the losing team for Arsenal



Tomiyasu grants Arsenal solidity and flexibility. He can play as a centre-back in a 3-4-3 formation or as a conventional right-back in a 4-4-2 formation. While not the most fluid right back when attacking, Tomiyasu provides Arsenal with defensive stability.

He is equipped with reasonable speed, immense strength and is excellent in the air, making it difficult for anyone to get past the Japanese. He also averages a mammoth 4.14 clearances, 3.52 Ariel Duel wins and 1.84 interceptions per game, some of the highest in his position.

Considering Tomiyasu is playing his first season in the Premier League, and is only 22, what he has shown so far is extremely impressive. Modern footballers need to be more flexible as managers now prefer to use multiple systems instead of focusing on one, where Tomiyasu excels.

From what has been displayed so far, Arsenal should be pleased with the €18 million spent on Tomiyasu, and a contract upgrade should not be too far off either.

Edited by Shardul Sant