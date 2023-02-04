Pressure mounts on Graham Potter as flat Chelsea are frustrated by Fulham

Very little has changed at Chelsea despite the club’s huge spending in the transfer market. The Blues won the transfer window and the business they did was expected to translate into good performances on the pitch.

However, there were more questions than answers when Graham Potter’s side welcomed Fulham to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Friday, February 3.

What was expected to be a statement performance turned out to be an insipid outing. Many of the new signings failed to shine as they were held to a goalless draw.

The Blues didn’t trouble their opponents for large spells and ended the game with just two shots on target. For a side that wants to climb up the table and at least grab a European spot, such results are unacceptable.

Chelsea uninspiring against Fulham

Chelsea’s starting line-up against Fulham had a mixture of both the old and the new guard. Benoit Badiashile once again demonstrated his quality and calm beside Thiago Silva. Enzo Fernandez enjoyed an impressive debut by controlling things in the middle of the park and showing glimpses of what he could bring to the team.

Mykhailo Mudryk, however, had a poor game and was replaced at halftime. Fellow new boys Noni Madueke and David Datro Fofana had very little impact too when they were introduced as the Blues struggled to break down Fulham.

Chelsea’s problems were perhaps highlighted by the struggles of the old guard, led by Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech. Despite their efforts, they are currently just not good enough.

Potter watched his side labor to create clear-cut chances and the few that came their way were missed by Havertz and Co. For all the possession that Chelsea had, Fulham were comfortable for large spells and were the more threatening side after recording four shots – three of which were on target.

Chelsea FC v Fulham FC - Premier League

Time running out for Potter

The five-time Premier League champions have spent millions in the transfer market. Yet they don’t look anything like a team that can challenge for trophies at the moment.

Nothing has changed from the frustrating side they were before the new signings joined. This puts more pressure on Potter, who now has no excuse if he fails to get the team to start winning.

What Chelsea are currently is far from a team that has assembled players worth over £600 million. Unless things change quickly, the pressure on Potter isn’t easing anytime soon.

Fulham FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

The Blues manager admitted in his post-match press conference that his team wasn’t good enough against Fulham, insisting there was work to be done.

He told Chelseafc.com:

“I feel we didn’t do enough in terms of our attacking play to create more, which is something we need to do. We probably lacked a little bit which is understandable when you consider we have players coming back from injury and new players in the team. That’s just where we’re at, at the moment.

“Again in the Premier League against well-organised defensive units, with the likes of Mitrovic and Willian who can attack well, you’re always on your toes. So there were some positives for us of course. The effort was there, the spirit was there, but as an attacking team we’d like to do more.

“I’m confident with the potential that we have, I’m confident of the ability that’s in the group. I think what we need to do now is gel the team. That’s the challenge, that’s what we need to do.”

There are no easy games in the Premier League and Chelsea were given a reality check by Fulham on Friday. Now, Potter will have to find a way to turn things around quickly or the pressure he’s under could soon spiral into a sack in the coming weeks.

