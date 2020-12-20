Pressure mounts on Mikel Arteta as Arsenal lose again to Everton

The only positive thing about Arsenal currently is the fact that they have a manager who is a fighter. Despite the club’s poor run of form in recent weeks, Mikel Arteta has tried his best to maintain a positive atmosphere.

The Spaniard watched on as the Gunners put up yet another lethargic performance in the Premier League, as Everton run out as 2-1 winners at Goodison Park on Saturday.

To be fair, this was a better performance from Arsenal, who went into the game without summer signing Thomas Partey and skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – both ruled out through injury — while Gabriel Magalhaes was suspended.

While the entire team showed desire and worked hard throughout the 90 minutes, their lack of quality in defense, midfield, and attack ultimately proved to be their undoing.

Arsenal have now lost eight Premier League games this season, only Sheffield United - who have one point - have lost more (12).



Time is running out for Mikel Arteta. ⏳ pic.twitter.com/en9Scie6u0 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 19, 2020

Arsenal lack confidence and quality

Everton looked more assured on the ball and were generally more purposeful when in possession. Once Rob Holding put the ball at the back of his own net to give the Toffees the lead, it looked like game over for the Gunners.

And while Arsenal managed to equalize thanks to a well-taken penalty from Nicolas Pepe, Everton were back in front 10 minutes later when Yerry Mina rose to head home from Gylfi Sigurdsson’s inch-perfect corner-kick.

Arsenal’s latest loss further increases the pressure on them. They look like a side which has forgotten how to win in the Premier League.

The Gunners have now won just once in their last 10 league matches. They have also made their worst start to a league season in more than five decades.

Advertisement

For a manager who started with so much promise, leading Arsenal to win the FA Cup and Community Shield, recent results have erased all the faith that the Gunners faithful used to have in him.

Arsenal fans gradually losing faith in Arteta

Following the 2-1 defeat against Everton, there were some Arsenal fans who began a campaign on social media to have their manager sacked. The #ArtetaOut hashtag also slightly made waves, and it’s obvious that the pressure is mounting on the Spaniard.

“My energy and my focus is only on getting the team out of that situation, maintaining the spirit on the team and the fight the boys showed every time they go on the pitch. You can see that, you cannot deny that,” Arteta said in the aftermath of Arsenal’s loss to Everton, as quoted by Goal.

“Obviously, again, the results - there is no question about that, it's not good enough and it's not acceptable for the standards of this football club and this is the challenge and the fight that we are against," he added.

Indeed, a single win in 10 Premier League games is not good enough. It’s only a matter of time before the Gunners' hierarchy decide to take drastic action. Should that happen, the manager is sure to be the first person to be axed.

Arsenal are now 15th in the league table, just two points above the relegation zone. Their latest defeat only makes matters worse for their already under-pressure manager.