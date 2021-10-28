Preston North End 0-2 Liverpool: 5 talking points as Reds march into quarter-finals | EFL Cup 2021-22

Liverpool advanced into the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup 2021-22 after prevailing 2-0 over Preston North End. Second-half goals from Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi got the job done for the Reds, who're now in the hat for Sunday's last-eight draw.

The Lilywhites, despite an expected loss, impressed with their attacking intent in the first half. They pushed their mighty visitors on the backfoot with some clinical counterattacks.

Much to their dismay, Adrian was in inspired form. He made some key saves to keep the game in the balance before Liverpool's superior quality eventually shone through.

The Reds have now gone nine straight away games without losing, winning eight of them. On that note, here are the five major talking points from the game:

#5 Liverpool's defence on the ropes

Preston looked really threatening in the first half.

Despite the obvious gulf in stature and quality of the sides, it was Preston who started the match brightly. They capped off an impressive first-half performance that saw them create a few good chances and leave the Reds on tenterhooks.

The centre-back pairing of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip looked shaky and lacking in composure. The Lilywhites broke through their defensive line twice during the first 45 minutes.

They expertly beat the offside trap on both occasions, forcing Adrian into making two amazing saves. Neco Williams made a superb headed clearance too as Liverpool's defence was on the ropes.

#4 Tyler Morton packs a punch

Morton could have a bright future at the club.

Among the two teenagers who started for Liverpool on the night, Tyler Morton was the more impressive. The 18-year-old midfielder put in an assured display in what was his first start for the club.

He was tidy in possession, making top-notch passes, and registering a completion rate of 94%. Some of them were line-breaking, helping the Reds get the ball forward.

Morton belied composure beyond his years. He helped out defensively on a few occasions when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones were too high up the pitch.

