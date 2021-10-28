Preston North End 0-2 Liverpool: Reds player ratings as Minamino and Origi fire Reds into quarter-finals | EFL Cup 2021-22

Liverpool marched into the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup 2021-22 after beating Preston North End 2-0. Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi scored in the second half as the second-string Reds overcame their spirited hosts.

The opening stanza saw the Lilywhites miss a host of chances as Liverpool were on the ropes in defence. But the mighty Premier League side came back to haunt Preston for their profligacy in the second half, scoring twice to secure an easy win.

Jurgen Klopp's heavy-metal juggernaut marches on, and will learn their last-8 opponents in Sunday's draw. On that note, here are the player ratings for Liverpool:

Adrian - 7/10

It was an impressive performance in goal from Liverpool's second-choice goalkeeper, as he made a series of big stops and saves. It was a well-deserved clean sheet for him.

Neco Williams - 9/10

He saved a goal-bound shot from Sean Maguire in the first half by getting his head in the way of the shot before assisting Minamino for the winner. Williams' scruffed shot set up Origi for Liverpool's second.

Joel Matip - 7/10

Maguire's pressing gave him a tough time, but the Cameroonian never let his guard down and held firm.

Joe Gomez - 8.5/10

Taking on the Liverpool captain's armband for the night, Gomez truly stepped up to the plate, delivering a resolute defensive masterclass. He was utterly dominant in the air too, winning all eight of his duels.

Kostas Tsimikas - 6/10

His forward runs didn't yield much, and he also lost possession a staggering 21 times. Tsimkas, though, saw a delightful cross come off the crossbar.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 8/10

Adventurous, excellent on the ball, and biting at the heels of Preston when not in possession, Chamberlain was a different beast on the night.

Curtis Jones - 7/10

He made some excellent passes between the lines, and drove forward on occasion.

Tyler Morton - 7.5/10

His passing was top-notch, and he held the ground in the centre of the field well. That gave Curtis and Chamberlain the license to roam forward.

Harvey Blair - 5/10

The 18-year-old's dream Liverpool debut was a nightmare, as he failed to show up completely. He couldn't connect with a brilliant Origi cross early on, and made just four accurate passes in 55 minutes of action.

Divock Origi - 7/10

He drifted out wide more often than not, and laid one good cross for Blair early on. Origi then doubled Liverpool's advantage late on with a cheeky backheel flick.

Takumi Minamino - 7/10

His love affair with the competition continued with another goal. Minamino fired Liverpool in front with a close-range finish for his seventh club goal. Interestingly, all his goals have come away from home.

Ratings of Liverpool substitutes against Preston North End

Nat Phillips - 7/10

He came on early on in the second half and looked sound in defence. Phillips made three clearances, and registered a 91% pass success rate.

Conor Bradley - 7/10

The Northern Ireland youngster loved to drive forward from right-back, and always looked to get on the ball and help the team.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner - N/A

With barely a minute left on the clock, Dixon-Bonner merely came on to help see the game off.

Owen Beck - N/A

He, too, had less than 60 seconds to play.

Edited by Bhargav