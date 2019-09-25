Preston North End 0-3 Manchester City: 3 reasons why the Cityzens won | Carabao Cup

Nnanna FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 47 // 25 Sep 2019, 11:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Preston North End v Manchester City - Carabao Cup Third Round

Preston North End took on Manchester City at the Deepdale Stadium, where the visitors comprehensively won the game by three goals to nil in the Carabao Cup last night.

Pep Guardiola made the decision to field quite a number of youngsters in the starting XI, alongside Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan, and David Silva. Talented yuongsters like Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Eric Garcia got to spend some rare time playing first-team football. Phil Foden, who was also in the starting lineup, had had only eleven minutes of game time with the first team prior to this League game.

Everyone - including Preston supporters - were expecting Manchester City to win the match, and the Cityzens exceeded expectations without fielding most of their key players.

Raheem Sterling was on fire for City as a magnificent solo effort from the star opened the scoring in the 19th minute. Sterling received a pass at the halfway line, ran around his marker, drove all the way into the 18-yard-box, and took his chance. Thanks to a small deflection, City's first goal was scored.

35 minutes into the game, quick passing from David Silva to find Sterling led to another goal. From near the left flank, outside the box, Sterling laid a through pass for Gabriel Jesus to run onto. The Brazilian wasted no time, firing a one-time shot past his marker, through the keeper's legs, and into the back of the net.

The final goal, right on the cusp of half-time, was really a deflection off a David Silva cross from the near post that found its way into the net. Ryan Ledson, chasing Silva down, lunged into a tackle to stop the ball, but touching it only slightly enough to veer its path into the goal. It ended up being marked as an own-goal for the midfielder.

Without further ado, let's take a look at three reasons why Manchester City won.

#3 Manchester City totally overan their opponents

Taylor Harwood-Bellis and David Silva celebrate.

We saw it against Brighton, Shaktar Donesk, and most certainly against Watford. We also saw it during this game against Preston North End. Manchester City have the capacity to run their opponents down, especially weaker ones.

Advertisement

The constant pressure in the final third can only be borne for so long. No matter how defensively adept their opponents are, putting that pressure in their box will ensure that they'll make a mistake at some point. And once that mistake is made, the Cityzens will pounce.

City held lots of possession during this game (65%), and much of it was in Preston's half. They also created chance after chance after chance, ensuring that Preston would make mistakes that would lead to goals - much like Ryan Ledson's own goal.

1 / 2 NEXT