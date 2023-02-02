Preston North End vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4, 2023 

Preston North End will host Bristol City at the Deepdale Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday (February 4), looking to secure back-to-back wins for the first time since November.
The Lilywhites beat Birmingham 2-1 on the road in their last league outing. Ryan Ledson and Alan Browne put them two to the good inside the opening quarter before Lukas Jutkiewicz bagged a consolation for the hosts.
That brought them up to 11th in the standings with 40 points from 28 games. However, Ryan Lowe's side were blanked 3-0 by Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday in their last outing.
Bristol, meanwhile, drew for the third time in their last four Championship games following a 1-1 stalemate with Blackburn Rovers.
Antoine Semenyo snatched a point for the Robins by scoring just 14 minutes after Bradley Dack had put the Riversiders in front.
In their last game, though, Nigel Pearson's side beat Bristol City 3-0 in the FA Cup fourth round, courtesy of a brace from Sam Bell and an Alex Scott strike.
Preston North End vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- In 96 previous clashes, Preston have beaten Bristol on 34 occasions and lost 28 times.
- Since besting Bristol in December 2020, Preston have gone the next four encounters without a win, having gone the previous 15 clashes since 2011 unbeaten.
- The hosts are unbeaten in their last nine home games to Bristol since losing 4-0 in February 2011.
- Bristol are looking to complete a league double over Preston for the first time since the 1996-97 season.
- Preston haven't drawn their last 17 league games, the longest run without a draw in the Championship this season.
- Bristol have avoided defeat in their last four away league games - they last had a longer such streak in October 2019 (run of 8), which included a 3-3 draw with Preston.
Preston North End vs Bristol City Prediction
Neither side is on a good run of form right now but considering their recent results, both will be eager to avoid another defeat and could settle for a draw.
Prediction: Preston North End 1-1 Bristol City
Preston North End vs Bristol City Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes