Preston North End vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4, 2023 

Preston North End will host Bristol City at the Deepdale Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday (February 4), looking to secure back-to-back wins for the first time since November.

The Lilywhites beat Birmingham 2-1 on the road in their last league outing. Ryan Ledson and Alan Browne put them two to the good inside the opening quarter before Lukas Jutkiewicz bagged a consolation for the hosts.

That brought them up to 11th in the standings with 40 points from 28 games. However, Ryan Lowe's side were blanked 3-0 by Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday in their last outing.

Bristol, meanwhile, drew for the third time in their last four Championship games following a 1-1 stalemate with Blackburn Rovers.

Antoine Semenyo snatched a point for the Robins by scoring just 14 minutes after Bradley Dack had put the Riversiders in front.

In their last game, though, Nigel Pearson's side beat Bristol City 3-0 in the FA Cup fourth round, courtesy of a brace from Sam Bell and an Alex Scott strike.

Preston North End vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 96 previous clashes, Preston have beaten Bristol on 34 occasions and lost 28 times.

Since besting Bristol in December 2020, Preston have gone the next four encounters without a win, having gone the previous 15 clashes since 2011 unbeaten.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last nine home games to Bristol since losing 4-0 in February 2011.

Bristol are looking to complete a league double over Preston for the first time since the 1996-97 season.

Preston haven't drawn their last 17 league games, the longest run without a draw in the Championship this season.

Bristol have avoided defeat in their last four away league games - they last had a longer such streak in October 2019 (run of 8), which included a 3-3 draw with Preston.

Preston North End vs Bristol City Prediction

Neither side is on a good run of form right now but considering their recent results, both will be eager to avoid another defeat and could settle for a draw.

Prediction: Preston North End 1-1 Bristol City

Preston North End vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

