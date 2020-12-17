Preston North End vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Preston North End go into this weekend’s game on the back of two consecutive defeats as they edge ever closer to the bottom three.

Another loss would not only dampen the spirits of Lilywhites fans, but also signal that their hectic December schedule is going the wrong way, fast.

Bristol City come into this match having suffered back-to-back losses, which has kept them out of the top six.

A win this Friday could potentially see them jump into the playoffs but this would require a number of results elsewhere falling in their favor.

Preston North End vs Bristol City Head-to-Head

Preston have not tasted defeat against Bristol City in 14 games, a run stretching back to November 2011.

Their last defeat to the Robins came in February 2011 and this did come at home, but the hosts now have a chance to go a whole decade without losing to their opponents.

All of those 14 unbeaten matches came in league games, the first four in League One and the rest in the Championship.

Out of the 91 games ever played between the pair, Preston have won 33 times, have lost on 26 occasions and drawn 32 fixtures.

Preston North End vs Bristol City Team News

Brad Potts could be called back into the side as he nears a return from his calf injury.

Josh Earl returned to the fray last time out but Preston will be without Ben Pearson and Patrick Bauer, who have suffered potentially season-ending injuries.

Ryan Ledson is a doubt after missing the game against Barnsley on Tuesday night.

Injured: Louis Moult, Paul Gallagher, Patrick Bauer, Ben Pearson, Billy Bodin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

The visitors will be without forward Famara Diedhiou after he picked up two yellow cards in the defeat to Millwall in midweek.

Callum O’Dowda is set to come back into the starting XI while Jamie Paterson is nearing a return from injury.

Injured: Liam Walsh, Nathan Baker, Alfie Mawson, Steven Sessegnon, Andi Weimann, Jay Dasilva

Doubtful: Jamie Paterson

Suspended: Famara Diedhiou

Preston North End vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Preston North End predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Declan Rudd, Darnell Fisher, Andrew Hughes, Ben Davies, Josh Earl, Alan Browne, Paul Gallagher, Tom Barkhuizen, Daniel Johnson, Scott Sinclair, Sean Maguire

Bristol City predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Bentley, Jack Hunt, Zak Vyner, Thomas Kalas, Tommy Rowe, Callum O’Dowda, Adam Nagy, Tyreeq Bakinson, Chris Martin, Antoine Semenyo, Nahki Wells

Preston North End vs Bristol City Prediction

This encounter promises to be a close-run affair with both sides possessing the brute force to trouble any team in the division.

However, the table doesn’t lie and the visitors are in a much healthier position for a reason, which they could demonstrate on the pitch this weekend. We expect Bristol City to secure a narrow victory over Preston North End on Friday night.

Prediction: Preston North End 1-2 Bristol City