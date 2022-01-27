Preston North End vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Fresh off the back of ending their four-game winless run, Preston North End play host to Bristol City at the Deepdale Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors, on the other hand, have failed to win any of their last seven games on the road in all competitions and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Preston North End returned to winning ways on Wednesday as they saw off West Bromwich Albion 2-0 away from home.

Prior to that, Ryan Lowe’s men were on a four-game winless run, picking up two draws and losing two, including a 2-1 defeat against Cardiff City on January 9 which saw them bow out of the FA Cup.

With 36 points from 27 games, Preston North End are currently 13th in the EFL Championship, level on points with Sheffield United and Blackpool.

Meanwhile, Bristol City failed to return to winning ways last time out as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Luton Town.

Nigel Pearson’s men have now managed just one win from their last four games, losing three games in that time.

With 33 points from 28 games, Bristol City are currently 16th on the log, level on points with Millwall.

Preston North End vs Bristol City Head-To-Head

With 34 wins from the last 94 meetings between the sides, Preston North End boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Bristol City have picked up 27 wins in that time, while 33 games have ended all square.

Preston North End Form Guide: W-L-D-D-L

Bristol City Form Guide: L-W-L-L-W

Preston North End vs Bristol City Team News

Preston North End

The hosts remain without the services of Declan Rudd, Isaiah Brown and Josh Murphy, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Declan Rudd, Isaiah Brown, Josh Murphy

Suspended: None

Bristol City

Bristol City will be without Nathan Baker, Mathew James, George Tanner, Robert Atkinson and Andy King, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Nathan Baker, Mathew James, George Tanner, Robert Atkinson and Andy King

Suspended: None

Preston North End vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Preston North End Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Daniel Iversen (GK); Greg Cunningham, Patrick Bauer, Sepp van den Berg; Matthew Olosunde, Alan Browne, Ben Whiteman, Joe Rafferty; Daniel Johnson; Sean Maguire, Emil Riis Jakobsen

Bristol City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Max O'Leary (GK); Zak Vyner, Tomas Kala, Cameron Pring; Jay Dasilva, Han-Noah Massengo, Andy King, Callum O'Dowda; Nahki Wells, Chris Martin, Antoine Semenyo

Preston North End vs Bristol City Prediction

Looking at past meetings between the sides, we can expect a cagey contest on Saturday with little goalmouth action. Four of the last six meetings between the sides have ended in draws and we are predicting another share of the spoils.

Prediction: Preston North End 1-1 Bristol City

Edited by Manas Mitul