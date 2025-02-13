Preston North End vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2025

Preston North End will welcome Burnley to Deepdale in the EFL Championship on Saturday. Preston have won nine of their 31 league games and are in 15th place in the standings with 40 points. The visitors are in third place with 17 wins and trail league leaders Leeds United by five points.

Preston North End played Norwich City in the Championship on Tuesday and registered a 1-0 away win. It was a close game and Milutin Osmajić's fifth-minute strike proved enough for Preston to register their third league win of 2025.

The Clarets met Hull City in their previous league outing and recorded a 2-0 home win. Bashir Humphreys broke the deadlock in the third minute and Zian Flemming doubled their lead in the 21st minute. They extended their unbeaten streak in all competitions to 21 games while keeping their 10th consecutive clean sheet in the Championship.

Trending

Preston North End vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Lancashire-based teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 140 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 56-55 lead in wins and 29 games ending in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four meetings against Preston, keeping three clean sheets.

The two teams last met in the reverse fixture in October and played out a goalless draw.

Preston North End have lost just one of their last 14 Championship home games and are on an eight-game unbeaten streak.

Burnley are unbeaten in their last nine away games in the Championship, recording six wins while keeping eight clean sheets.

Both teams have drawn 13 games in the Championship this season. The hosts have nine wins and nine defeats apiece.

Five of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Preston North End vs Burnley Prediction

The Lilywhites head into the match in great form, winning four of their last five games. They have kept clean sheets in their last two games and will look to build on that form. They have failed to score in their last two meetings against the visitors, which is a cause for concern.

Duane Holmes was stretchered off against Norwich and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Jack Whatmough was injured last week in the FA Cup meeting against Wycombe Wanderers and is likely to miss the rest of the season. Jordan Storey, Robbie Brady, and Emil Riis are also injured while Ali McCann will serve a suspension.

The Clarets are unbeaten in all competitions since November and are strong favorites. They have conceded just one goal in 10 games in 2025. They have won two of their last three away games in this fixture and will look to build on that form.

Jordan Beyer and Aaron Ramsey are sidelined with injuries while Luca Koleosho and Josh Brownhill are major doubts. Nathan Redmond might be named on the bench for this match.

While both teams have enjoyed a good run of form, considering Burnley's better recent record in this fixture and defensive form, the visitors are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Preston North End 0-1 Burnley

Preston North End vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Burnley to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Yellow Cards - Over/Under 2.5 Yellow Cards - Over 2.5 yellow cards

Tip 4: Both teams to score - No

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback