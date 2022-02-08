Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The English Championship returns this week and will see Preston North End host Huddersfield Town at Deepdale on Wednesday.

Preston North End have had encouraging results under new manager Ryan Lowe. They beat Hull City 1-0 in their last game, with Cameron Archer scoring the sole goal of the game, his second for the club since he joined on loan from West Ham last month.

The home side sit 11th in the league table with 41 points from 30 games. They will now be looking to pick up back-to-back league wins when they play on Wednesday.

Huddersfield Town are in brilliant form at the moment and are well in the race for promotion. They beat Derby County 2-0 in their last league game via a quickfire second-half double from Duane Holmes and Jordan Rhodes.

The visitors sit fifth in the Championship standings with 48 points from 30 games. They will be looking to continue their strong form when they play this week as they target a return to the top-flight after a three-season absence.

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head

There have been 96 meetings between Preston North End and Huddersfield Town. The hosts have won 36 of those games while the visitors have won one more. There have been 23 draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash earlier in the season, with Huddersfield Town winning 1-0.

Preston North End Form Guide: W-D-D-W-L

Huddersfield Town Albion Form Guide: W-D-W-D-D

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town Team News

Preston North End

Declan Rudd, Isaiah Brown, Josh Murphy, Tom Barkhuizen and Sean Maguire all remain out of the squad due to injuries and will miss the midweek game against Huddersfield Town.

Injured: Declan Rudd, Isaiah Brown, Josh Murphy, Tom Barkhuizen, Sean Maguire

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town

Pipa came off injured in the visitors' cup clash at the weekend and will join Jesus Vallejo, Levi Colwill, Rolando Aarons and Faustino Anjorin on the injured list.

Injured: Jesus Vallejo, Levi Colwill, Rolando Aarons, Faustino Anjorin, Pipa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XI

Preston North End Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Daniel Iversen; Andrew Hughes, Patrick Bauer, Sepp van den Berg; Greg Cunningham, Alistair McCann, Ben Whiteman, Brad Potts; Alan Browne; Cameron Archer, Emil Riis Jakobsen

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (4-4-2): Lee Nicholls; Oliver Turton, Tom Lees, Matthew Pearson, Harry Tofolo; Sorba Thomas, Jonathan Hogg, Lewis O'Brien, Duane Holmes; Danel Sinani, Daniel Ward

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Preston North End are on a four-game unbeaten run and have lost just one of their last nine league games. They are undefeated in their last five home league games and will be relishing their chances ahead of the midweek clash.

Huddersfield Town are in even better form with a 12-game unbeaten streak. With both teams in top form, Wednesday's game could end in a draw.

Prediction: Preston North End 1-1 Huddersfield Town

Edited by Peter P