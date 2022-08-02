Preston North End vs Hull City prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2022-23

Preston North End will host Hull City in their second Championship game of the new season on Saturday.

Preston are coming off a goalless stalemate against Wigan Athletic. They were forced to end with ten men, as Ched Evans saw red ten minutes from time. The visitors, meanwhile, sneaked past Bristol City 2-1 in their first game at home.

Preston North End vs Hull City Head-to-Head

Preston and Hull City have faced each other 66 times. Preston have won 29 of these meetings, while Hull have won 24. There have been 13 draws between the two teams. The last time they played each other, Preston won 1-0.

Preston North End Form Guide (all competitions): D.

Hull City Form Guide (all competitions): W.

Preston North End vs Hull City Team News

Preston North End

The hosts have no injury concerns. However, Ched Evans will be missing, following his red card in the last game.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Ched Evans.

Unavailable: None.

Hull City

The visitors have no injury or suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Preston North End vs Hull City Predicted XIs

Preston North End (3-4-1-2): Fred Woodman (GK), Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsey, Andrew Hughes, Greg Cunningham, Ryan Ledson, Benjamin Whiteman, Tom Barkhuizen, Alan Browne, Emil Rise, Sean Maguire.

Hull City ( 4-2-3-1): Matt Ingram (GK), Lewie Coyle, Alfie Jones, Jacob Greaves, Brandon Fleming, Richard Smallwood, Greg Docherty, Andy Cannon, Mallik Wilks, Keane Lewis-Potter, Josh Magennis.

Preston North End vs Hull City Prediction

Preston will look to get their first win of the season when they host Hull this weekend. They were decent in their opening encounter against Wigan but failed to make the most of their chances.

The visitors, meanwhile, will look to make it two wins in a row and stay in the podium for another week. Their opening day victory against a strong Bristol lineup was well-earned. However, they'll have to be at their best to get the better of Preston this weekend. A draw could on the cards.

Prediction: Preston North End 1-1 Hull City.

