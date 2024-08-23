Preston North End vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2024

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Preston North End and Luton Town square off at the Deepdale Stadium on Saturday. Both sides have failed to win their opening two league matches and will head into the weekend looking to get their campaign up and running.

Preston North End were condemned to two defeats in their first two games of the 2024-25 EFL Championship season as they were beaten 3-0 by Swansea last Saturday.

Sandwiched between the two league losses, Mike Marsh’s men picked up a 2-0 victory over Sunderland in the opening round of the EFL Cup last Tuesday.

With last week’s result against Swansea, Preston have now lost seven consecutive Championship matches since claiming a 4-1 victory over Huddersfield Town on April 9.

Like the hosts, Luton Town failed to get up and running in the new campaign as they were held to a goalless draw by Portsmouth at Fratton Park last time out.

Before that, Rob Edwards’ men kicked off the season with a humbling 4-1 loss against Burnley in their first game in the second tier following their relegation from the Premier League.

Luton Town have now gone eight straight competitive matches without a win, a run stretching back to their 2-1 victory over Bournemouth on April 6.

Preston North End vs Luton Town Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 27 wins from the last 52 meetings between the two long-time rivals, Preston North End boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Luton Town have picked up 14 wins since their first encounter in February 1895, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Preston have lost all but one of their last eight competitive matches, with the 2-0 cup victory over Sunderland on August 13 being the exception.

Luton Town have failed to win their last eight competitive games, losing six and claiming two draws since April’s 2-1 victory over Bournemouth.

Preston North End vs Luton Town Prediction

Preston North End and Luton Town have stumbled into the new league campaign and will be looking to get their first win on the board. However, we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Preston North End 1-1 Luton Town

Preston North End vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in six of their last eight clashes)

