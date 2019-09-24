Preston North End vs Manchester City Preview: Match preview and prediction | Carabao Cup 2019/20

Tony Akatugba FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 46 // 24 Sep 2019, 22:37 IST

Manchester City's playmaker in chief - Kevin De Bruyne

The Carabao Cup champions Manchester City begin the defence of their title with a trip away to Preston North End's Deepdale Stadium. The Cityzens are targeting 3 consecutive League Cup titles, and they'd be the first side since Liverpool in 1983 to complete the feat if successful.

Man City are sure to rest some of their big guns for this clash, but Pep Guardiola is certainly capable of fielding a side able to inflict serious damage to the Lilywhites.

Preston North End are enjoying a spell of great form at the moment, and they sit 3rd on the Championship table. Alex Neil's side has won 5 out of 8 games in the Championship so far, and they beat Hull City & Stoke City on their way to the Carabao Cup third round.

The last time these sides met was in 2007 in the FA Cup, with City coming from behind to win the tie 1-3 at Deepdale Stadium, courtesy of an own goal and strikes from Stephen Ireland and David Nugent.

This Preston North End team is a formidable, organised, energetic setup, and they haven't lost at home in the League Cup since 2012. Therefore, they'll be looking to spring a famous upset, taking a cue from Norwich City.

However, this Man City side is a ruthless one, and it could turn out to be a very long and uncomfortable evening for Alex Neil and his men.

Venue and kickoff information

Venue: Deepdale Stadium

Date: September 24, 2019

Kickoff: 7:45 pm (BST)

Match officials

Referee: Lee Mason

Assistants: Marc Perry & Lee Hopton

Fourth official: Tony Harrington

Head to head

The sides have faced off on 93 occasions, and the Cityzens have the upper hand with 41 wins. Preston North End have also won a respectable 34 times, and the spoils were shared on 18 occasions.

Form guide

Preston North End: WWDDWW

Manchester City: DWWLWW

Did you know?

Manchester City and Preston North End will be meeting in the League Cup for the first time.

Preston has a 100 per cent win record at Deepdale Stadium this season, with 5 wins out of 5.

Man City have kept a clean sheet in 6 of their last 7 League Cup fixtures, a run that extends as far back as the 2018 final against Arsenal.

Team news and predicted XI for Manchester City

Pep Guardiola is expected to rotate heavily for this one, and fringe players like Ilkay Gundogan, Joao Cancelo, and Gabriel Jesus should get a nod. Raheem Sterling was on the bench last time out, therefore he could feature from the start in this one.

John Stones: Out injured

Leroy Sane: Out injured

Aymeric Laporte: Out injured

Phil Foden: Doubtful

Manchester City (4-4-3): Claudio Bravo, Joao Cancelo, Eric Garcia, Nicolas Otamendi, Angelino, David Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling.

Betting odds

Preston win: 15.86

Man City win: 1.14

Draw: 8.11

BTTS: 1.89 (Y), 1.81 (N)

Bookmaker: Betway

Prediction

Preston may be looking to reenact Norwich City's heroics and hang on to their formidable early season home form, however, the Norwich loss was a wake-up call to Pep Guardiola and his men, as the message against Watford was loud and clear - they'll suffer no fools. Expect Pep's men to overcome early resistance and win comfortably.

Final score: Preston North End 0-4 Manchester City