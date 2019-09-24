Preston North End vs Manchester City Preview: Where to watch | Carabao Cup 2019/20

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling should feature from the start

Manchester City will temporarily suspend Premier Lague hostilities as they travel away to Preston North End's Deepdale Stadium in a bid to defend their Carabao Cup crown. The League Cup champions will seek to tighten their stranglehold on the title in a bid to make it 3 consecutive titles, equalling Liverpool's 1983 feet.

Former Norwich City boss, Alex Neil, will be looking to emulate his former side's heroics this evening, as the Lilywhites have been a formidable outfit at Deepdale Stadium this season, with 5 wins out of 5.

That will be a tall order though, as Pep Guardiola's City looks a side frothing at the mouth and looking for teams to devour, with the 8-0 evisceration of Watford a reminder of just how deadly Man City's attack can be.

Pep is expected to rotate heavily for this encounter, with the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Angelino, and Joao Cancelo set for a starting berth. Raheem Sterling could also get the nod for this one as he sat out the game against Watford.

Alex Neil has chosen to field second-string sides in the early rounds of the Carabao Cup, and it will be interesting to see if he'll do more of the same against the Premier League champions.

Erstwhile Manchester United boys, Josh Harrop and Ben Pearson will be eager to turn up against the old enemy. Pearson recovered from a knee injury in time to feature for the Lilywhites last weekend.

Preston North End has not been beaten at home since 2012 in the League Cup, and the last time they met City was way back in 2007 at the Deepdale Stadium, with the Cityzens coming from behind to win 1-3 in an FA Cup tie.

Where to watch

US: ESPN+

Canada: DAZN

International: Bet365 (streaming)

Date: September 24, 2019

Kickoff: 7:45 pm (BST)