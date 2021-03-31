Preston North End vs Norwich City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Preston North End are set to play host to Norwich City at Deepdale on Friday for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Preston North End come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Nathan Jones' Luton Town ten days ago at Deepdale. A second-half own goal from Danish goalkeeper Daniel Iversen ensured victory for Luton Town.

Norwich City, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Tony Mowbray's Blackburn Rovers at Carrow Road in their most recent EFL Championship fixture. A goal from Scottish midfielder Kenny McLean for Norwich City was cancelled out by a goal from forward Sam Gallagher for Blackburn Rovers.

Preston North End vs Norwich City Head-to-Head

In 16 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Preston North End have won five games, lost five and drawn six.

So many to choose from, but what's been your favourite moment of Teemu Pukki's Norwich career so far? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6I8vy3sdY2 — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) March 29, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw. Goals from winger Scott Sinclair and right-back Darnell Fisher, now at Middlesbrough, for Preston North End was cancelled out by goals from Finnish striker Teemu Pukki and Poland international Przemyslaw Placheta for Norwich City.

Preston North End form guide in the EFL Championship: L-L-L-D-L

Norwich City form guide in the EFL Championship: D-W-W-W-W

Advertisement

Preston North End vs Norwich City Team News

Preston North End

Preston North End will be without former Norwich City goalkeeper Declan Rudd and German defender Patrick Bauer, who are both nursing injuries. There are doubts over the availability of striker Louis Moult, while Republic of Ireland international Alan Browne is suspended.

Injured: Patrick Bauer, Declan Rudd

Doubtful: Louis Moult

Suspended: Alan Browne

Norwich City

Meanwhile, Norwich City manager Daniel Farke will be unable to call upon the services of veteran goalkeeper Michael McGovern, centre-back Ben Gibson and right-back Sam Byram. There are doubts over the availability of German midfielder Lukas Rupp and young Republic of Ireland international Adam Idah.

Injured: Michael McGovern, Sam Byram, Ben Gibson

Doubtful: Adam Idah, Lukas Rupp

Suspended: None

Preston North End vs Norwich City Predicted XI

Preston North End Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Iversen, Sepp van den Berg, Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay, Joe Rafferty, Ben Whiteman, Ryan Ledson, Scott Sinclair, Daniel Johnson, Anthony Gordon, Sean Maguire

📸 The start of a busy week for the boys as preparations are underway for Friday's visit of Norwich City. 💪#pnefc #COYW pic.twitter.com/i1nCqdRz4j — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) March 29, 2021

Norwich City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann, Dimitris Giannoulis, Oliver Skipp, Kenny McLean, Emiliano Buendia, Kieran Dowell, Todd Cantwell, Teemu Pukki

Advertisement

Preston North End vs Norwich City Prediction

Preston North End are 16th in the EFL Championship table, and recently sacked their manager Alex Neil. They have lost four of their last five league games, and interim manager Frankie McAvoy has a tough job in his hands.

Norwich City, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table. They are eight points ahead of 2nd-placed Watford, and the Canaries look set for a swift return to the Premier League.

Norwich City should be able to emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Preston North End 0-2 Norwich City

Also Read: Barcelona legend Ronaldinho refuses to call Lionel Messi the best player of all time