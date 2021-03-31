Preston North End vs Norwich City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Preston North End are set to play host to Norwich City at Deepdale on Friday for their latest EFL Championship fixture.
Preston North End come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Nathan Jones' Luton Town ten days ago at Deepdale. A second-half own goal from Danish goalkeeper Daniel Iversen ensured victory for Luton Town.
Norwich City, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Tony Mowbray's Blackburn Rovers at Carrow Road in their most recent EFL Championship fixture. A goal from Scottish midfielder Kenny McLean for Norwich City was cancelled out by a goal from forward Sam Gallagher for Blackburn Rovers.
Preston North End vs Norwich City Head-to-Head
In 16 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Preston North End have won five games, lost five and drawn six.
The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw. Goals from winger Scott Sinclair and right-back Darnell Fisher, now at Middlesbrough, for Preston North End was cancelled out by goals from Finnish striker Teemu Pukki and Poland international Przemyslaw Placheta for Norwich City.
Preston North End form guide in the EFL Championship: L-L-L-D-L
Norwich City form guide in the EFL Championship: D-W-W-W-W
Preston North End vs Norwich City Team News
Preston North End
Preston North End will be without former Norwich City goalkeeper Declan Rudd and German defender Patrick Bauer, who are both nursing injuries. There are doubts over the availability of striker Louis Moult, while Republic of Ireland international Alan Browne is suspended.
Injured: Patrick Bauer, Declan Rudd
Doubtful: Louis Moult
Suspended: Alan Browne
Norwich City
Meanwhile, Norwich City manager Daniel Farke will be unable to call upon the services of veteran goalkeeper Michael McGovern, centre-back Ben Gibson and right-back Sam Byram. There are doubts over the availability of German midfielder Lukas Rupp and young Republic of Ireland international Adam Idah.
Injured: Michael McGovern, Sam Byram, Ben Gibson
Doubtful: Adam Idah, Lukas Rupp
Suspended: None
Preston North End vs Norwich City Predicted XI
Preston North End Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Iversen, Sepp van den Berg, Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay, Joe Rafferty, Ben Whiteman, Ryan Ledson, Scott Sinclair, Daniel Johnson, Anthony Gordon, Sean Maguire
Norwich City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann, Dimitris Giannoulis, Oliver Skipp, Kenny McLean, Emiliano Buendia, Kieran Dowell, Todd Cantwell, Teemu Pukki
Preston North End vs Norwich City Prediction
Preston North End are 16th in the EFL Championship table, and recently sacked their manager Alex Neil. They have lost four of their last five league games, and interim manager Frankie McAvoy has a tough job in his hands.
Norwich City, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table. They are eight points ahead of 2nd-placed Watford, and the Canaries look set for a swift return to the Premier League.
Norwich City should be able to emerge victorious here.
Prediction: Preston North End 0-2 Norwich City
