Preston North End vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | May 8th 2023

Preston North End will host Sunderland at Deepdale on Monday in the final game of the 2022-23 Championship campaign.

The home side have struggled for results in the league of late and are now out of the running for the playoffs. They lost 4-1 to Sheffield United in their last league outing, conceding three of those goals in the final 20 minutes of the game.

Sunderland, meanwhile, have enjoyed a largely solid campaign and could still secure a playoff spot, although they need results elsewhere to go in their favour. They played out a 2-2 draw against Watford last time out, with Luke O'Nien and Patrick Roberts getting on the scoresheet in the second half to overturn a two-goal deficit.

The visitors sit seventh in the league table with 66 points from 45 games. They are just two points behind Millwall in the final playoff spot and will be hoping they can leapfrog them with maximum points on Monday.

Preston North End vs Sunderland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 121 meetings between Preston and Sunderland. The hosts have won 34 of those games while the visitors have won 53 times. There have been 34 draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four matches.

The Black Cats have picked up 36 points on the road in the league this season. Only the top three teams in the league table have picked up more.

Preston have scored 45 goals in the Championship this season, the fewest of all the teams in the top half of the league standings.

Sunderland have scored 65 league goals this season, the fourth-highest in the Championship so far.

Preston North End vs Sunderland Prediction

Preston are winless in their last four matches, with four of those games ending in defeat. They are, however, unbeaten in their last seven home matches and will be looking forward to Monday's game.

Sunderland, meanwhile, are on an eight-game unbeaten run after losing four of their five games prior. They have won their last two away matches and could extend that streak next week.

Prediction: Preston North End 0-1 Sunderland

Preston North End vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sunderland

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)

