Preston North End vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 26, 2023 

Preston North End host Swansea City at Deepdale on Saturday (August 26) in the Championship.

The hosts had a slow start to their season but have returned to winning ways to begin their push for the promotion playoff spots. Preston beat newly promoted Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 last time out. Liam Lindsay headed home the sole goal of the game in the second half for his first strike in over two years.

Swansea, meanwhile, have struggled under new boss Michael Duff, with their only win this season coming in the Carabao Cup. They drew 1-1 with Coventry City last weekend, with Jerry Yates heading an equaliser late in the first half.

The Swans are 18th in the league table with two points from three games.

Preston North End vs Swansea City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 70th competitive meeting between the two sides, with Preston trailing 28-23.

The two sides have alternated wins in their last four matchups, with the Swans winning their last clash 4-2.

Preston have conceded two league goals this season. Only Watford, Birmingham City and league leaders Ipswich Town (1) have conceded fewer.

Swansea are one of seven teams in the Championship this season that are winless.

Only seven of the Lilywhites' 17 league wins last season came at home.

Preston North End vs Swansea City Prediction

Preston are on a run of back-to-back wins after going winless in four games. They lost 2-1 to Sunderland 2-1 in their last game at Deepdale, ending a three-game winless streak at home.

Swansea, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last four games. Preston are in much better form and should win this one.

Prediction: Preston 1-0 Swansea

Preston North End vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Preston

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of their last seven meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored just two of their last six matchups.)