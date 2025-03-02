Preston North End vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4th 2025

Preston North End will host Swansea City at Deepdale on Tuesday in the 35th round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The hosts will be keen to put an end to their disappointing league form by getting a result this midweek.

Preston were delighted to end Burnley's 23-game unbeaten streak across all competitions with a comprehensive 3-0 win in the FA Cup on Saturday and will look to build on that, having won just one of their last five league games. The hosts, who lost 2-1 to Coventry City in their last league fixture, are sat in 15th place and will be looking to get their 10th league win of the season, which would see them move a couple of places higher.

Swansea picked up only their second win since the start of the year with an impressive 3-0 victory over Blackburn last time out and will hope that marks a turning point in what has been an inconsistent season so far. The visitors are only one place and two points behind Tuesday's hosts and will be optimistic of getting a result when they make the trip to Preston.

Preston North End vs Swansea City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 72 previous occasions going into Tuesday's matchup. Preston have won 24 of those matches, and 18 have ended in draws while Swansea have won the remaining 30.

The sides are evenly matched in their recent meetings, with both sides having won five of the last 10 editions of this fixture.

The Lilywhites are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors have an impressive goal-scoring record in this fixture with 10 goals scored in the last five.

Preston North End vs Swansea City Prediction

The teams are closely matched going into the weekend, which will likely leave the result to be determined by individual brilliance. Preston are, however, unbeaten in their last 13 home matches and will fancy their chances of a positive result here.

The Swans' latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats and they will be looking to build on that this week. They have, however, lost all but one of their last seven away matches and could lose here as well.

Prediction: Preston North End 2-1 Swansea City

Preston North End vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Preston North End to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the score sheet in three of their last four matchups)

