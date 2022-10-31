Preston North End vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | November 1, 2022 

Preston North End will host Swansea City at Deepdale on Tuesday (November 1) night in the Championship.

The hosts have had mixed results this season but remain in pursuit of the playoff spots. Preston returned to winning ways on Saturday with a 2-1 comeback win over struggling Middlesbrough, Emil Riis Jacobsen scored the leveler just after the half-hour mark before Jordan Storey headed home a stoppage time winner. Preston are tenth in the standings with 25 points from 18 games.

Swansea, meanwhile, endured a sluggish start to their league campaign but have hit a good run of form recently. They played out a 1-1 draw against Bristol City on Saturday, with Olivier Ntcham coming off the bench to score a stunning 76th-minute equaliser.

The visitors are sixth in the standings and are three points above their midweek opposition.

Preston North End vs Swansea City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 67 meetings between Preston and Swansea. The hosts have won 22 of those games, while Swansea have won 27. There have been 18 draws between the two sides.

The hosts have won two of their last three games in this fixture after going winless in their five games before that.

Only two of Preston's six league wins this season have come at home.

Swansea have won eight league games this season. Only three of those victories have come on the road.

The Swans have conceded 23 league goals this season, the second-highest in the top half of the Championship.

The Lilywhites are the joint-lowest scoring side in the Championship this season, scoring 13.

Preston North End vs Swansea City Prediction

Preston have won two of their last three games and will look to build on that. They have won two of their last three home games after going winless in their six games before that and will hope to maximise their home advantage this week.

Swansea, meanwhile, are on a three-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their last eight games. They are, however, winless in their last two away outings and might settle for a point here.

Prediction: Preston North End 1-1 Swansea City

Preston North End vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored n five of the Swans' last seven games.)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the last five games between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

