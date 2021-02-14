Preston North End vs Watford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Preston North End are set to play host to Watford at Deepdale on Tuesday for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Preston North End come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Tony Mowbray's Blackburn Rovers yesterday at Ewood Park. First-half goals from left-back Greg Cunningham and Scottish centre-back Liam Lindsay ensured victory for Alex Neil's Preston North End. Forward Adam Armstrong scored the consolation goal for Blackburn Rovers.

Watford, on the other hand, beat Dean Holden's Bristol City 6-0 yesterday at Vicarage Road. Braces from Sweden international Ken Sema and Senegalese forward Ismaila Sarr and goals from midfielder Will Hughes and Danish winger Philip Zinckernagel sealed the deal for Xisco Munoz's Watford.

Preston North End vs Watford Head-to-Head

In 10 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Preston North End have won four games, lost three and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with Watford beating Preston North End 4-1. Goals from midfielder Domingos Quina, experienced forward Troy Deeney, England international Nathaniel Chalobah and young Brazilian attacker Joao Pedro secured the win for the Hornets. Forward Tom Barkhuizen scored the sole goal for Preston North End.

Preston North End form guide in the EFL Championship: W-L-L-D-W

Watford form guide in the EFL Championship: W-D-L-D-W

Preston North End vs Watford Team News

Preston North End

Preston North End manager Alex Neil will be unable to call upon the services of goalkeeper Declan Rudd and German defender Patrick Bauer, while there are doubts over the availability of striker Louis Moult.

Injured: Declan Rudd, Patrick Bauer

Doubtful: Louis Moult

Suspended: None

Watford

Meanwhile, Watford will be without veteran goalkeeper Ben Foster, young midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru and Nigeria international Isaac Success, who are all nursing injuries. There are doubts over the availability of Belgium international Christian Kabasele.

Injured: Isaac Success, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Ben Foster

Doubtful: Christian Kabasele

Suspended: None

Preston North End vs Watford Predicted XI

Preston North End Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Daniel Iversen, Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay, Andrew Hughes, Alan Browne, Jayson Molumby, Ben Whiteman, Greg Cunningham, Daniel Johnson, Tom Barkhuizen, Ched Evans

Watford Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Bachmann, Kiko Femenia, William Troost-Ekong, Francisco Sierralta, Adam Masina, Tom Cleverley, Will Hughes, Dan Gosling, Ismaila Sarr, Joao Pedro, Ken Sema

Preston North End vs Watford Prediction

Preston North End are 11th in the league table and are equal on points with 10th placed Stoke City and 12th placed Bristol City. Former Chelsea and Manchester City forward Scott Sinclair has done well this season, while Republic of Ireland international Alan Browne continues to be a reliable presence in midfield.

Watford, on the other hand, are 4th in the league table, and manager Xisco Munoz has already come under pressure. Munoz was appointed as the Watford manager in December, but inconsistent results have not helped his cause. The 6-0 win over Bristol City could prove to be a crucial moment for Watford this season.

The Hornets have some talented players in their squad, and should be able to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Preston North End 0-2 Watford

