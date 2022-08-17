Preston North End vs Watford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Preston North End will take on Watford in the EFL Championship on Saturday.
Preston are unbeaten in the division this season and are coming off a goalless draw against Rotherham in midweek. Interestingly, they've kept a clean sheet in all four games they've played so far but are sixth in the standings, having won only one of their four games.
Meanwhile, Watford could only muster a draw against Birmingham City in their midweek game. The Hornets are third in the standings, trailing league leaders Blackburn Rovers (9) by a solitary point.
Preston North End vs Watford Head-to-Head
In their last five meetings dating back to 2011, both teams have won twice apiece, while one game has ended in a draw. Their most recent clash came in February this year, which Watford won 1-0.
Preston North End form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-D
Watford form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W
Preston North End vs Watford Team News
Preston North End
Sean Maguire is recuperating from a knee injury he sustained in April.
Injured: Sean Maguire
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Watford
Watford will be without Samuel Kalu, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Juraj Kucka and Imran Louza, who are recuperating from injuries.
Injured: Samuel Kalu, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Juraj Kucka, Imran Louza
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Preston North End vs Watford Predicted XIs
Preston North End (3-5-2): Freddie Woodman; Andrew Hughes, Liam Lindsay, Jordan Storey; Brad Potts, Ben Whiteman, Alan Browne, Robbie Brady, Ryan Ledson; Troy Parrott, Ali McCann
Watford (3-5-2): Daniel Bachmann; Mario Gaspar, Craig Cathcart, Christian Kabasele; Francisco Sierralta, Edo Kayembe, Joao Pedro, Hamza Choudhury, Tom Cleverley; Ken Sema, Ismaila Sarr
Preston North End vs Watford Prediction
Considering recent results between the two teams, Watford head into the clash as the slight favourites to come away with all three points. Watford are looking to rturn to the Premier League and have already signalled their intentions, going unbeaten thus far.
Preston, meanwhile, will hope to continue their unbeaten run and secure another clean sheet. However, keeping the Watford forwards at bay could be a tall task. An interesting clash beckons this weekend. Watford will fancy their chances of bettering their midweek result and come away with all three points.
Prediction: Preston North End 2-3 Watford