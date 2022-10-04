Preston North End vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2022

Preston North End will host West Bromwich Albion at Deepdale on Wednesday night in another round of EFL Championship football.

The Lilywhites have endured a sluggish start to their Championship campaign with their season largely hampered by an inability to score goals. They played out a goalless draw against newly-promoted Sunderland in their game at the weekend and struggled to create any noteworthy chances to alter the result.

Preston sit 14th in the league table with just 13 points from 11 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this week.

West Bromwich Albion have not fared much better than their midweek hosts this season and currently find themselves close to the drop zone with questions now being asked of veteran manager Steve Bruce. They were beaten 3-2 by Swansea City last time out, falling behind in the first half and taking the lead midway through the second before falling behind once again at the death.

The visitors sit in 21st place with just 10 points earned so far and will be looking to add to that tally on Wednesday.

Preston North End vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 116 meetings between Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion. The hosts have won 40 of those games, while the visitors have won 49 times. There have been 27 draws between the two teams.

The Lilywhites picked up a 2-0 win in the last meeting between the two sides, ending a seven-game winless run in the fixture.

The Baggies have scored at least one goal in their last three away games in this fixture.

Preston are one of two teams in the Championship this season without a league home win.

West Brom have drawn four games on the road in the league this season. No other side have drawn more.

The home side have the worst offensive record in the Championship this season with just three goals scored.

Preston North End vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Preston North End are on a four-game winless streak and have failed to score any goals in three of those matches. They are without a win on home turf this season and will be desperate to end that run this week.

West Brom are winless in their last six league games and their last seven across all competitions. Unlike their opponents, the Baggies are winless on the road this season and that could ultimately see the points being shared on Wednesday.

Prediction: Preston North End 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

Preston North End vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the last five meetings between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in the Baggies' last six matches)

