Preston North End vs Wigan Athletic Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2023 

Preston North End will welcome Wigan Athletic to Deepdale for a matchday 34 fixture in the EFL Championship on Saturday (February 25).

The hosts will be coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Hull City last weekend. Wigan Athletic also shared the spoils in a non-goal stalemate against Norwich City on the home turf.

The stalemates left the Lactics rooted to the bottom of the standings, having garnered 31 points from 32 matches and being four points away from safety. Preston North End occupy 14th spot with 42 points to show for their efforts in 32 games.

Wigan Athletic @LaticsOfficial 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 | 𝗣𝗿𝗲-𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗻 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗘𝗻𝗱



A look into training as Latics prepare for the trip to Deepdale this weekend...



Preston North End vs Wigan Athletic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 50 occasions in the past. Preston North End lead 20-15, while 15 previous games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in July 2022 and they could not be separated in a goalless draw on the opening day of the current campaign.

Preston North End have the second-worst home record in the league this season, having garnered just 14 points from 13 games in front of their fans.

Wigan Athletic have kept a clean sheet in three of their last four league games, as many as they did in the previous 24.

Wigan Athletic have drawn six of their last eight away matches.

Preston North End have the second-worst league scoring record this term (28 goals) and have failed to score in 44% of their league games this season.

Wigan Athletic have conceded 12 goals beyond the 80th-minute mark this term, the most of any side in the league.

Preston North End vs Wigan Athletic Prediction

Preston North End do not have immediate relegation worries, although their poor form, particularly at home, leaves a lot to be desired. The Lilywhites have also struggled in front of goal, having scored just 28 goals in 32 games.

Wigan, for their part, are in a race against time to avoid suffering an immediate return to League One. Their appointment of Shaun Maloney has reaped positive dividends as they are currently on a four-game unbeaten run, drawing three games in this sequence.

Preston North End FC @pnefc "𝗧𝗵𝗲𝘆'𝗹𝗹 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘆'𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝗲 𝗳𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘄𝗲 𝗸𝗻𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁, 𝘀𝗼 𝘄𝗲 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘆."



Freddie Woodman looks ahead to Saturday's clash with Wigan Athletic.



Both sides have struggled in front of goal and although one could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Preston North End 0-0 Wigan Athletic

Preston North End vs Wigan Athletic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

