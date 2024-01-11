Preston vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 13, 2024

Preston North End take on Bristol City in the Championship on Saturday (January 13).

Ryan Lowe's Preston are coming off a 4-0 humbling at Chelsea on January 6 in the FA Cup third round. They have also lost their last two Championship games, going down 2-0 at Sunderland in their previous outing on New Year's Day.

Meanwhile, Bristol are coming off a 1-1 draw at Premier League side West Ham United in the FA Cup on Sunday (January 7), with Tommy Comway bagging a 61st-minute equaliser.

Liam Manning's side, like Preston, have also lost their last Championship game, losing 1-0 at home to Millwall on January 1. They're 11th in the standings with 36 points from 26 games, while Preston are a point and three places behind.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head record and key numbers, prediction and betting tips for the Preston-Bristol Championship game:

Preston vs Bristol City Head-to-head and key numbers

In 98 meetings across competitions, Bristol have won 29 and lost 34 times.

Their last clash - in the Championship - was a 1-1 draw at Bristol.

Bristol are unbeaten in five games in the fixture, winning three, since a 1-0 defeat at Preston in the league in 2020.

Preston have one win (beat Leeds United 2-1 in December) in their last five home games across competitions.

Bristol have one win and a loss in their last five outings on the road across competitions.

Last five games (across competitions, most recent result first): Preston: L-L-L-W-L; Bristol: D-L-D-W-W

Preston vs Bristol City Prediction

The form of both sides is nothing to talk home about. Preston have especially struggled (losing four times in five games), while Bristol have won twice in the same period and lost once.

Although both sides are outside the top-10, Bristol are expected to eke out a narrow win as they seek to move closer to the playoff places. Liam Manning's side have also enjoyed the better fortunes in the fixture recently, and the trend should continue.

Pick: Preston 1-2 Bristol

Preston vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip-1: Bristol to win

Tip-2: Bristol to keep a clean sheet: No (There have been no shutouts in their last four meetings.)

Tip-3: Game to have more than one goal: Yes (Five of their last six meetings have produced at least two goals.)