Preston vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2025 

Preston North End and Bristol City will battle for three points in an EFL Championship round seven clash on Saturday (September 27th). The game will be played at Deepdale.

The home side will be aiming to build on the 1-0 away win they registered over Derby County last weekend. Alfie Devine broke the deadlock just before the half-hour mark and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Bristol City, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 loss at home to Oxford United. They were 2-0 down at the break, with Nik Prelec and Przemyslaw Placheta scoring the goals. Anis Mehmeti pulled one back for the Robins eight minutes into the second half but Greg Leigh wrapped up the scoring in the final minute of regulation time.

The loss left Gerhard Struber's side in third spot in the standings, having won 11 points from six games. Preston also have 11 points to their name, but are in fifth place due to an inferior goal difference.

Preston vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 102nd meeting between the two sides. Bristol City were victorious 30 times, Preston have 35 wins to their name while 36 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in May when they shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Preston's six games to produce a winner across competitions this season have been decided by a one-goal margin.

There have been at least two first half goals scored in Bristol City's last four games.

There has been exactly one first half goal scored in the first half in Preston's six league games this season.

Preston vs Bristol City Prediction

Preston ended their three-game winless run across competitions with their win last weekend. That victory rekindled their promotion aspirations.

Bristol City are another promotion-chasing side that have hit a snag in recent weeks. They have lost two of their last four games in all competitions.

Middlesbrough have already opened up a four-point advantage at the summit, with just two points separating second from 10th. This highlights the importance of this game. Backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Preston 1-1 Bristol City

Preston vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

