Preston vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th August 2023

Preston North End host Sunderland at the Deepdale Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday as both sides look to pick up their first win of the season.

On the opening weekend, Preston managed to salvage a point from their draw with Bristol City. Will Keane scored for them in the 86th minute to cancel out Sam Bell's opener for the Robins, two minutes into the first half.

The Lilywhites would say they deserved to win the game, having mustered more than twice as many shots as their hosts (11 to 5) while keeping 54% of possession too. However, their persistence eventually paid off and helped them secure a point.

There was no such luck in the Carabao Cup for them a few days later, though, as Preston were stunned by Salford City, who knocked them out on penalties. The hosts fell behind 2-0 in the first half as Salford were on their way to a shock win, but responded with two goals to level the scores.

In the shootout, the League Two outfit eventually prevailed 4-2, causing one of the biggest upsets of the round.

Sunderland are also winless in the new campaign so far. The Black Cats were beaten 2-1 by Ipswich Town at home in their opening game of the Championship, before suffering a 5-3 penalty shootout loss to Crewe Alexandra in the cup.

Preston vs Sunderland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Preston lost 3-0 at home to Sunderland in the Championship last season and haven't lost consecutively at home to the Black Cats since March 1973.

The away side are unbeaten in the last five league meetings between Preston and Sunderland since a 4-1 home win for Preston in 2006.

Preston have won their first home league game in just three of their last 14 seasons.

Having lost to Ipswich in their opening match, Sunderland are looking to avoid losing their first two league games of a season since 2016-17 in the Premier League.

Preston vs Sunderland Prediction

Preston and Sunderland are both coming off the back of disappointing cup exits, and will be cautious against losing here too, having failed to win their respective opening league games.

Therefore, we predict a cagey game with the sides playing out a draw.

Prediction: Preston 1-1 Sunderland

Preston vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes