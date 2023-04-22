“Pretty much everything” – Michael Dawson lavishes praise on Liverpool duo for being dominant against Nottingham Forest

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Michael Dawson credited Liverpool centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate for their performances against Nottingham Forest on Saturday (April 22). The Reds won the thrilling Premier League encounter 3-2 at Anfield.

Liverpool dominated possession against Nottingham Forest, having 82% of the ball. They also had more shots with 18, compared to the latter's 11.

After a quiet first half, the game exploded into action in the final 45 minutes. Diogo Jota scored a brilliant brace, while former Neco Williams and Morgan Gibbs-White scored for the away side. Mohamed Salah scored in the 70th minute to give Liverpool all three points.

All five goals from both sides came from set pieces, showing that both sides struggled defensively. However, Sky Sports pundit Michael Dawson believes that Van Dijk and Konate were dominant in the air. He said (via Rousing The Kop):

“It’s another corner Jeff, I think that’s the seventh corner. They’ve had free-kicks, balls coming into the box, it was only a matter of time. Virgil van Dijk and Konate have got their heads on pretty much everything."

He added:

“They get pretty fortunate, Fabinho heads it towards him [Jota] and he’s literally two yards out, couldn’t miss this one, no chance. Fabinho keeps it alive, just gets ahead of Lodi and it’s 1-0 Liverpool.”

Van Dijk won his fair share of headers, winning 4/7 of his aerial duels. He also made six recoveries, and three clearances, had a long ball accuracy of 100%, and completed 86/89 of his passes. The Netherlands international also went close to giving the Reds the lead in the first half via a strong header, which Keylor Navas managed to save.

Ibrahima Konate also had a stellar performance individually. The France international won five out of his eight aerial duels, made two headed clearances, won 100% of his tackles, and made two key interceptions.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson gives verdict on Diogo Jota's performance

Reds skipper Jordan Henderson was delighted with Diogo Jota's performance after the latter scored his second brace in a row. His goals were integral in Liverpool defeating Nottingham Forest 3-2.

Jota missed over four months of the season due to a calf injury and returned in February. However, he struggled for form until last week's clash against Leeds United, where he scored a brace.

Henderson gave his verdict on his performance today (via Liverpool FC):

"He gets himself in some great positions and normally when he gets in there and gets the ball he can finish them off. He’s just starting to find his rhythm after being out with injury for a long time. It’s nice to see him back in the goals and full of confidence. Hopefully he can continue that from now until the end of the season."

The Reds next face West Ham United away on April 26. They are currently seventh in the table with 50 points.

Poll : 0 votes