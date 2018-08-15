Preview for the top 6 in the Premier League ahead of new season

A comprehensive preview for the top 6 ahead of the new premier league season entailing what to look forward for each club, key players, their overall expectations prior to this new season.

The most pressing question ahead of the 2018/2019 season is, can the rest of the contenders catch up with Manchester City or do they begin their era of league dominance, compelling arguments can be made for both that is why this new season will be one of the most entertaining and compelling seasons to watch.

Although Manchester City recorded a near perfect points total at the end of the previous season some of their performances in the league and in Europe were far from that. Liverpool poses as the most dangerous threat to City having beaten them comprehensively in their match-ups in the league as well as in Europe. Also, some speculate that if Sadio Mane hadn't received a red card for his pressing troubles when the sides first met each other in the Etihad stadium, their whole league campaign would have turned out differently, it was only after beating Liverpool resoundingly at home did City go on record-breaking winning run.

If Premier League sides, in general, are not afraid of City and give a really good account of themselves, the champions can be got at, their derby defeat to Manchester United & their loss to Wigan in the League Cup are both prime examples. With two goals down at the end of the first half Mourinho plans to stifle this city side had completely gone out of the window, he and the players were only left with one option, that was to attack this side and that they most certainly did have turned around a two-goal deficit into a famous away victory. Moreover, Wigan had nothing to lose against City and got their reward from being brave and playing on the front foot. Let's have a look at each of the top 6 club individually to see what their fans can expect ahead of this new season.

