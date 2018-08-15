Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Preview for the top 6 in the Premier League ahead of new season

Aditya Narvekar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
178   //    15 Aug 2018, 05:41 IST

A comprehensive preview for the top 6 ahead of the new premier league season entailing what to look forward for each club, key players, their overall expectations prior to this new season.

The most pressing question ahead of the 2018/2019 season is, can the rest of the contenders catch up with Manchester City or do they begin their era of league dominance, compelling arguments can be made for both that is why this new season will be one of the most entertaining and compelling seasons to watch.

Although Manchester City recorded a near perfect points total at the end of the previous season some of their performances in the league and in Europe were far from that. Liverpool poses as the most dangerous threat to City having beaten them comprehensively in their match-ups in the league as well as in Europe. Also, some speculate that if Sadio Mane hadn't received a red card for his pressing troubles when the sides first met each other in the Etihad stadium, their whole league campaign would have turned out differently, it was only after beating Liverpool resoundingly at home did City go on record-breaking winning run.

If Premier League sides, in general, are not afraid of City and give a really good account of themselves, the champions can be got at, their derby defeat to Manchester United & their loss to Wigan in the League Cup are both prime examples. With two goals down at the end of the first half Mourinho plans to stifle this city side had completely gone out of the window, he and the players were only left with one option, that was to attack this side and that they most certainly did have turned around a two-goal deficit into a famous away victory. Moreover, Wigan had nothing to lose against City and got their reward from being brave and playing on the front foot. Let's have a look at each of the top 6 club individually to see what their fans can expect ahead of this new season.














1 / 8 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United Kevin De Bruyne Paul Pogba
Aditya Narvekar
CONTRIBUTOR
Premier League 2018/19: Top 6 preview, transfer rating...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19 season preview and predictions
RELATED STORY
Premier League 18-19: 10 most expensive players in the...
RELATED STORY
Three reasons why Manchester City may retain the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/2019: 5 talking points ahead of the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Top 6 managers by win percentage
RELATED STORY
Top 20 highest paid Premier League players in the 2018/19...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Top 5 candidates for the Player...
RELATED STORY
Most important player for each of the top 6 Premier...
RELATED STORY
The Most Expensive Premier League Starting XI
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
18 Aug CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
18 Aug EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
18 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
18 Aug TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
18 Aug WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
18 Aug CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
19 Aug BUR WAT 06:00 PM Burnley vs Watford
19 Aug MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
19 Aug BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
21 Aug CRY LIV 12:30 AM Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us