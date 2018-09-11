Preview: Tottenham Hotspurs vs Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Premier League

The international break is over. One of the best feelings for club football fans. So, let's find out what's cooking in this weekend's Premier League fixtures. The "must watch" match of the weekend is undoubtedly Spurs vs Liverpool at Wembley stadium.

After defeating Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford, the Spurs team were brimming with confidence. Especially considering the fact that they were the only team not to spend a penny over the summer transfer window. In contrast, United had spent £75m odd.

They showed everyone, why they should be considered one of the favorites to win the Premier League this year. But their consistency issue came back when Watford (currently 4th in the table) came from behind to beat them 2-1 before the international break at Vicarage Road stadium. According to many, the Spurs team looked complacent.

The team that showed up against José Mourinho's United was nowhere present against Watford. Mauricio Pochettino was clearly unhappy about his team's performance. Clearly, he will be looking for a response from his players. It will be tough against a Liverpool team, who have conceded only one goal in PL this season. But the likes of Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli should be able to break the Liverpool defense.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane will be hoping to continue his scoring tally

It will be intriguing to see a Harry Kane vs Virgil van Dijk matchup. From Liverpool's perspective, they will be looking to keep their place at the top of the table. They have won back to back matches till now. It's only four matches into the season, but they already look the favorites to challenge Man City for the title.

Liverpool kicked off the league with an emphatic 4-0 home win against West Ham but after that, they didn't look completely convincing in their next three matches and still haven't dropped a point. That is positive for the Liverpool team.

Their attacking front trio of Sadio Mané, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino are deadly for any defense, who have scored seven goals between them. With the "engine" Naby Keïta behind them, who has adapted to the Premier League with ease, it is tough for any opposition team to contend.

They are already forming a new fab four. Virgil van Dijk has been solid in defence. Alisson also has impressed since his record-breaking move to PL, barring few jitters.

Salah will be looking to get into his last season's form

This is the first of the seven matches for Liverpool in the space of less than a month, in which they will be facing PSG(CL, Home), Southampton(EPL, Home), Chelsea(League cup, Home), Chelsea(EPL, Away), Napoli(CL, Away) and Man City(EPL, Home). Klopp will be keen to start an important period of the season with a win.

Two attacking teams against each other is always a treat for the fans. Let's hope we get a fine game of football.

Match Details :

Date and Time: Saturday, 15th September 2018 @12:30 BST

Venue: Wembley Stadium

Expected Lineups :

Spurs: Lloris; Rose, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Trippier; Alli, Dembele, Dier; Eriksen, Harry Kane, Lucas Moura

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Naby Keïta, Henderson; Sadio Mané, Mo Salah, Firmino