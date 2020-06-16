Previewing the return of the Premier League

The Premier League returns after the COVID-19 break with Liverpool set to be crowned champions.

Lots of goals and action are expected to in the remaining Premier League games with battles on both sides of the table.

The Premier League is back

The Premier League returns after the 3-month COVID-inspired break on Wednesday. It promises to be an exciting finale as the battle for the remaining UEFA Champions League places as well as the fight to avoid relegation was still raging before the forced interval.

Outgoing Premier League champions, Manchester City will look to consolidate second place while Brendan Rogers and his rising Leicester City will be eager to maintain its current place on the table.

The battle for the 4th and last UCL place could be one of the most exciting in the last 8 rounds. Chelsea currently occupies this position but will have to fend off a strong chasing pack comprising Manchester United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sheffield United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

The relegation waters are still very murky with a lot of teams struggling to put daylight between themselves and the drop zone. Just 8 points separate Norwich in 20th from 15th-placed Brighton on the Premier League table.

The Canaries’ lack of defensive nous could see them relegated while Aston Villa and Bournemouth will possibly climb out of the drop zone

Guardiola and Arteta will face off for the first time

Looking forward to rescheduled matches of week 29

Two rescheduled Week 29 matches will take place on Wednesday.

At the Etihad Stadium, it is a battle of master versus apprentice as Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City host Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal with a the focus being on Kevin De Bruyne.

Jack Grealish and his Aston Villa side will be eager to get three much-needed points as they welcome high-flying Sheffield United to Villa Park.

Preview of Gameweek 30 of the Premier League

Action kick-starts on Friday at Carrow Road as Norwich City host Southampton in a must-win game for Daniel Farke and his Canaries. The big match of the weekend is at North London as Premier League elites Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United take each other on for a possible UCL spot.

Saturday sees two teams at opposite ends of the spectrum, Watford FC & Leicester City, meet at Vicarage Road as Brighton hosts Arsenal. West Ham take on Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bournemouth plays Crystal Palace and on Sunday, while Newcastle United play Sheffield United on a packed day of Premier League action.

Aston Villa play Chelsea, while the Merseyside derby at Goodison park between Everton & champions-elect; Liverpool should offer lots of drama.

Gameweek 30 of the Premier League ends on Monday at the Etihad Stadium as Manchester City takes on Burnley.

Liverpool FC are already champions-in-waiting

Predictions for Gameweek 29

Manchester City VS Arsenal (G/G)

Aston Villa VS Sheffield United (Over 1.5 Goals)

Predictions for Gameweek 30

Norwich City VS Southampton (Over 1.5 Goals)

Tottenham Hotspur VS Manchester United (G/G)

Watford FC VS Leicester City (Over 1.5 Goals)

Brighton VS Arsenal (Over 2.5 Goals)

West Ham VS Wolverhampton Wanderers (Over 1.5 Goals)

Bournemouth VS Crystal Palace (X2)

Newcastle United VS Sheffield United (Under 3.5 Goals)

Aston Villa VS Chelsea (Over 2.5 Goals)

Everton VS Liverpool (2)

Manchester City VS Burnley (G/G)