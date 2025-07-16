Prishtina vs Sheriff Tiraspol Prediction and Betting Tips | July 17th 2025

The action continues in the Europa League qualifiers as Prishtina play host to Sheriff Tiraspol at the Pristina City Stadium on Thursday. Having suffered a heavy defeat in the first leg, Arsim Thaqi’s men will be playing for pride here as they look to bow out of the qualifiers with their heads held high.

Prishtina were handed their heaviest defeat since July 2021 as they were thrashed 4-0 by Sheriff Tiraspol in the first leg of their Europa League first qualifying round clash at the Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena last Thursday.

Before that, Thaqi’s side were on a three-game unbeaten run, picking up one draw and two wins, including a 1-0 victory over KF Llapi in May to clinch the Kosovo FA Cup.

Despite finishing sixth in the Kosovo top-flight standings last season, Prishtina booked their spot in the Europa League qualifiers thanks to their cup triumph.

Elsewhere, Sheriff Tiraspol maintained their 100% record in the new Moldovan Super Liga campaign as they picked up a 1-0 victory over Balti last weekend.

Victor Mihailov’s men have won six games on the bounce across all competitions, including a 2-1 victory over Milsami in the Moldovan Cup final on May 24.

Sheriff Tiraspol have come into the new season off the back of a solid 2024-25 league campaign, where they finished third in the championship round table with 20 points from 10 games.

Prishtina vs Sheriff Tiraspol Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be just the second encounter between Prishtina and Sheriff Tiraspol, with the Moldovan outfit claiming a 4-0 win when they first met in last week’s first leg.

Sheriff are on a run of 35 back-to-back matches without defeat (27W, 8D), stretching back to a 1-0 loss against Olimpija in the Conference League qualifiers back in August 2024.

Prishtina have lost just one of their last eight games across all competitions while picking up four wins and three draws since the second week of March.

Sheriff are unbeaten in their last 15 away matches, claiming 11 wins and four draws since a 3-0 defeat against Olimpija in August 2024.

Prishtina vs Sheriff Tiraspol Prediction

Barring a miracle at the Pristina City Stadium, Sheriff Tiraspol’s 4-0 first-leg victory has put this tie to bed and Prishtina will be looking to go down swinging.

However, we predict Sheriff will come out on top once again and make it seven wins on the spin.

Prediction: Prishtina 1-2 Sheriff Tiraspol

Prishtina vs Sheriff Tiraspol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sheriff to win

Tip 2: First to score - Sheriff (The visitors have netted the opening goal in five of their last six games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in five of Sheriff’s last six outings)

