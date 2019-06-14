Profiling the 5 signings Real Madrid have made so far in this transfer window

Real Madrid Unveil New Signing Eden Hazard

Real Madrid have unarguably been the most active team in the summer window so far, spending in excess of £270m to bring in five new players, with talks ongoing for a number of other players.

This splash of cash in understandable, given the massive level of underperformance by the club last season wherein they faltered spectacularly in the league as well as the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

The club would be hoping to rise back to the pinnacle of the game and these new players would be the bedrock upon which their climb back up would be built. In this piece, we shall be giving an in-depth overview of who these five players are and what they are bringing to the table at the Santiago Bernabeu.

#5 Rodrygo Goes (£40.5m from Santos)

Santos v Internacional - Brasileirao Series A 2019

Rodrygo made history as the youngest player to appear in the Copa Libertadores for Santos when he did so in March 2018, aged just 17 years and 50 days and went one further a fortnight later by becoming the youngest Brazilian player in history to score in the competition.

His performance in his native Brazil garnered interest from major European clubs and on 15 June 2018, Real Madrid reached a deal with Santos for his transfer effective June 2019. The deal was reportedly valued at a sum of €45m.

In total, the 18-year-old scored 17 goals from 80 matches and given his young age, it can be expected that he would only get better with the improvement in the quality of service he would receive at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He would compete for places in attack with fellow Brazilian Vinicius Jr and Marco Asensio and Real Madrid would benefit from his technique and direct running, although much like his compatriot, his final product sometimes leaves a lot to be desired.

Rodrygo would be hoping to follow in the footsteps of some Brazilians like Ronaldo, Robinho and Roberto Carlos who are among the greatest Brazilians to represent Real Madrid and make a mark at the Bernabeu.

1 / 5 NEXT