Progres vs Gjilani Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13, 2023

Progres host Gjilani at Stade Parc des Sports in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday (July 13).

While the hosts are unbeaten in five games, the visitors are winless in five outings. Progres are making their first appearance in the Europa Conference League, but have been playing in Europea since 1977-78. They boast 29 games in UEFA competitions, reaching the Europa League third qualifying round in 2018-19.

Progres qualified for the Europa Conference League after finishing second in the 2022–23 Luxembourg National Division. They released half a dozen players including winger, Ryan Klapp, at the end of the season and have enrolled seven new players, including striker Walid Jarmouni.

Gjilani, meanwhile, are hoping to make it beyond the first qualifying round of the Europa Conference League for the first time. They made their debut last season but were knocked out at this stage by Latvian side Liepaja. They participated in their first UEFA competition in 2020-21, reaching the first qualifying round of the Europa League.

Skifterat qualified for the Europa Conference League, thanks to a third-place finish in the 2022–23 Football Superleague of Kosovo. However, they ended the season on a sour note, as they failed to win their last five games. Gjilani will miss the services of winger Shend Kelmendi, who has been sidelined with injury.

Progres vs Gjilani Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams are meeting for the first time.

Progres have won four times and lost once in their last five home games.

Progres have recorded one defeat in their last ten games across competitions.

Gjilani have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five away games.

Progres have won four times and drawn once in their last five games, while Gjilani have drawn four times and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Progres: W-D-W-W-W; Gjilani: L-D-D-D-D

Progres vs Gjilani Prediction

Antonio Luisi and Mayron De Almeida caught the eye for Progres last season. They led the way atop the club’s scoring chart with 11 and ten goals respectively and will likely constitute the side’s attacking threat once again.

Meanwhile, Gjilani forward Mevlan Zeka was the league’s fifth top scorer with ten goals, while Brazilian Elton Cale had the most assists for the club, with five.

Progres are expected to prevail due to their superior form and home advantage.

Prediction: Progres 2-0 Gjilani

Progres vs Gjilani Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Progres

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – No

Tip 3: Progres to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Gjilani to score - No

