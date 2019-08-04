Promoted Team Combined XI for your FPL team - Fantasy Premier League 2019

Promoted sides can be a bit of a mixed bag. Occasionally you have teams like Bournemouth and Wolves who take to the top flight like a duck to water, and then you have teams like Hull City and Fulham who serve as nothing but cannon fodder for the big sides.

For a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) manager, investment in assets from these promoted teams is a requisite for success as they often possess the best budget players. Moreover, these teams usually are over-dependent on a talisman and goals are less likely to be spread across the board. The three promoted teams this season – Norwich, Sheffield United and Aston Villa appear to be decent outfits with plenty of options for FPL managers, and in this article, I will be going through the best eleven players from this pool.

Goalkeeper – Tim Krul (NOR, 4.5m) –

Netherlands v Costa Rica: Quarter Final - 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil

One of the most popular avenues for investment in promoted teams is often the goalkeeper. Assets such as Heaton and Etheridge in the past have shown that these keepers tend to rack up saves and bonus points as their teams often prioritize defence in order to achieve Premier League survival. However, the situation this year is a bit strange.

Sheffield’s first-choice goalkeeper Henderson was on loan from Man. United last season but has now returned to his parent club so the situation remains unclear. Villa are also in the market for a goalkeeper with both Steer and Nyland sharing game time last season. So despite keeping only 13 clean sheets out of a possible 46, Krul is my goalkeeper pick, purely because he played every minute for Norwich last season. If Henderson does sign for Sheffield, he replaces Krul.

