"Proof that bullying works" "The amount of hate he gets is unnecessary" - Real Madrid fans hail 'underrated' player for his outstanding display in 5-1 Celtic win

Real Madrid fans were full of praise for Marco Asensio as the forward played a vital role in their 5-1 win over Celtic in the final Champions League group game on Wednesday, November 2. The forward was arguably the best player on the pitch, creating chances and eventually adding his name to the scoresheet with a brilliantly taken chance.

The Santiago Bernabeu faithful were pleased with Asensio's efforts, with many calling him an underrated player in the squad.

Premier League Panel @PremLeaguePanel Ancelotti is even incorporating Asensio into his positional rotations too.That Asensio-Valverde-Carvajal triangle has been impossible for Celtic to contain. No doubt Ancelotti has a greater imprint on this team this season.This is now much more than the left-sided Benz-Vini show. Ancelotti is even incorporating Asensio into his positional rotations too.That Asensio-Valverde-Carvajal triangle has been impossible for Celtic to contain. No doubt Ancelotti has a greater imprint on this team this season.This is now much more than the left-sided Benz-Vini show.

Don Carlo @Jwooo24 @MadridXtra I want the respect to be just as loud as y’all were disrespecting him! @MadridXtra I want the respect to be just as loud as y’all were disrespecting him!

ribara999 @ribara999 @MadridXtra The amount of hate he gets is really unnecessary. He's a great squad option to have and always has been. @MadridXtra The amount of hate he gets is really unnecessary. He's a great squad option to have and always has been.

Bravo. Marco Asensio’s game by numbers vs. Celtic:94% pass accuracy91 touches63 passes completed5 key passes3 interceptions2/2 crosses completed2/2 ground duels won1 big chance created1 goalBravo. Marco Asensio’s game by numbers vs. Celtic:94% pass accuracy91 touches63 passes completed5 key passes3 interceptions2/2 crosses completed2/2 ground duels won1 big chance created 1 goalBravo. 👏 https://t.co/0NeybIChAE

Real Madrid hammer Celtic 5-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu

The hosts did not hold back as they put five past a stumbling Celtic side in front of their fans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Things went bad almost immediately for the visitors as Moritz Jenz's outstretched arm was in the path of the ball in the penalty area. The referee awarded Real Madrid a penalty with just six minutes on the clock, and Luka Modric calmly converted his effort to open the scoring as early as the sixth minute.

Another deadly attack by the Madridistas led to yet another handball and penalty, as their Glasgow-based opponents were unable to find answers to the onslaught. This time, it was Matthew O'Riley whose arm caught the ball in an unnatural position, and a VAR check was enough to award the penalty. It was Rodrygo who converted the effort this time, sending Joe Hart the wrong way and doubling the score 15 minutes later.

Another spot kick was awarded before the end of the first half, but this time it was for the visitors. Liel Abada was tripped by Ferland Mendy in the box, and the referee had no choice but to point to the spot. Josip Juranovic took the penalty, but the right-back failed to put it into the net and Thibaut Courtois made the save.

Six minutes into the second half, Real Madrid made it three thanks to Marco Asensio. The forward latched onto a loose ball on the edge of the area and smashed it into the bottom corner to make the scoreline 3-0. 10 minutes after, Vinicius Junior found his chance and took it. The forward got to a low cross first and poked it in to make it four.

Real Madrid's fifth goal came in style 10 minutes later as they took off on the counter attack. Lucas Vazquez guided the ball back into the area for Federico Valverde to meet, and the midfielder powered his effort into the far corner to put his name on the scoresheet.

Late in the game, Celtic pulled one back with a scintillating free-kick from Jota. The winger curled the ball around the wall, beating Courtois by putting it into the top corner.

With this win, Real Madrid topped Group F with 13 points, while Celtic finished last. RB Leipzig finished second while Shakhtar Donetsk finished third and dropped to the UEFA Europa League.

