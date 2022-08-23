Create

"Proper warrior type performance" "Best player on the park" - Manchester United fans fall in love with 24-year-old for his 'monsterclass' against Liverpool

Manchester United supporters heap praise on defender following win over Liverpool
Manchester United supporters heap praise on defender following win over Liverpool
reaction-emoji
Jack Spedding
Jack Spedding
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Aug 23, 2022 03:21 AM IST

Manchester United fans have hailed Lisandro Martinez's performance following their 2-1 victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday (August 21).

The Red Devils put on a vastly improved performance against their great rivals and grabbed a thoroughly deserved victory, their first of the season.

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford grabbed their first goals of the campaign to put United two up against a woeful Liverpool. The Reds pulled one back through Mohamed Salah late on.

WHAT. A. WIN! 😍#MUFC || #MUNLIV

Erik ten Hag's side ultimately held on for a crucial three points, largely thanks to a dogged defensive display. Martinez has been ridiculed for his performances so far since his summer move from Ajax, especially following his disastrous display against Brentford.

The centre-back was hooked at half-time against the Bees as he was bullied in the air. Martinez's height has also been questioned following his move, but he put on an outstanding display to keep the likes of Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz quiet.

The Argentine was partnered by Raphael Varane at the center of the Manchester United defense. Martinez looked calm and composed on the ball while also being determined and disciplined out of possession to keep Liverpool at bay.

Following the full-time whistle, supporters took to Twitter to praise the South American defender's performance:

Lisandro Martínez didn't become one of my favorite players at Ajax just because he's so good, but even more so because he shows zero mercy in duels and will "kill" to win.Especially in the big games, which he is proving tonight.
Casemiro in front of Lisandro Martinez and Varane is going to be incredible.
Lisandro and Malacia are playing for their families.
Lisandro Martinez intercepted a pass in Man Utd's penalty box, blocked the rebounding shot, and immediately followed that with a goal line clearance from a corner — I have no words to describe him.He is a MONSTER!!! https://t.co/sSBW1Obogy
I’ll be telling the grandkids about that Lisandro Martinez performance
Lisandro Martinez and Rapha Varane have been excellent so far.
Lisandro Martinez is fcking unbelievable
Lisandro Martinez was unbelievable in that first half. Proper warrior type performance.
LISANDRO MARTINEZ IS A BEAST
Thoughts on Lisandro Martínez, @GNev2 @Carra23? You know, the defender that is "too short" to play in the Premier League and probably only in a back three or in midfield.
Varane and Lisandro have been unbelievable together tonight.Maguire should not see the pitch again unless either one of these two guys gets hurt.
Lisandro you a genius…..
We only have to pay €45k for this Lisandro Martinez monsterclass btw 😭
Lisandro Martinez. SOLDIER & LEADER. Best player on the park. They laughed at his height but they're not laughing at his defending anymore!Lil Warrior. Huge heart. #mufc https://t.co/7bD2f1ggbE

Jadon Sancho delighted with way Manchester United bounced back against Liverpool

Jadon Sancho has endured a difficult time at Old Trafford since his move from Borussia Dortmund last summer. But the England winger scored his goal brilliantly against the Reds as he kept calm and composed to dummy the ball and then slot the ball past Alisson.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Sancho stated (as per BBC Sport):

"It means a lot. Our first two games didn't go so well and had it turn it around today. Last week hurt a lot and we knew we had to bounce back and tonight we showed the fans what we can do.
"I didn't realise how much time I had, but once I dropped the defender I needed the composure to finish. It means a lot to all of us, you can see how the fans are reacting. We got the three points but on to the next one."

He added:

"We just have to produce like today in every single game. Happy we got the three points and we move on."
Is this win the start of something special for @ManUtd? ✨#MUNLIV | @Sanchooo10 https://t.co/0F5lpPVJ8D

Manchester United, who moved up to 14th in the table, will face Southampton next, on August 27.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit
reaction-emoji

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...