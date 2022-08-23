"Proper warrior type performance" "Best player on the park" - Manchester United fans fall in love with 24-year-old for his 'monsterclass' against Liverpool

Manchester United fans have hailed Lisandro Martinez's performance following their 2-1 victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday (August 21).

The Red Devils put on a vastly improved performance against their great rivals and grabbed a thoroughly deserved victory, their first of the season.

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford grabbed their first goals of the campaign to put United two up against a woeful Liverpool. The Reds pulled one back through Mohamed Salah late on.

Erik ten Hag's side ultimately held on for a crucial three points, largely thanks to a dogged defensive display. Martinez has been ridiculed for his performances so far since his summer move from Ajax, especially following his disastrous display against Brentford.

The centre-back was hooked at half-time against the Bees as he was bullied in the air. Martinez's height has also been questioned following his move, but he put on an outstanding display to keep the likes of Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz quiet.

The Argentine was partnered by Raphael Varane at the center of the Manchester United defense. Martinez looked calm and composed on the ball while also being determined and disciplined out of possession to keep Liverpool at bay.

Following the full-time whistle, supporters took to Twitter to praise the South American defender's performance:

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad Lisandro Martínez didn't become one of my favorite players at Ajax just because he's so good, but even more so because he shows zero mercy in duels and will "kill" to win.



Especially in the big games, which he is proving tonight. Lisandro Martínez didn't become one of my favorite players at Ajax just because he's so good, but even more so because he shows zero mercy in duels and will "kill" to win.Especially in the big games, which he is proving tonight.

TC @totalcristiano Casemiro in front of Lisandro Martinez and Varane is going to be incredible. Casemiro in front of Lisandro Martinez and Varane is going to be incredible.

Kam #8🏁 @Culturecams Lisandro and Malacia are playing for their families. Lisandro and Malacia are playing for their families.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Lisandro Martinez intercepted a pass in Man Utd's penalty box, blocked the rebounding shot, and immediately followed that with a goal line clearance from a corner — I have no words to describe him.



He is a MONSTER!!! Lisandro Martinez intercepted a pass in Man Utd's penalty box, blocked the rebounding shot, and immediately followed that with a goal line clearance from a corner — I have no words to describe him.He is a MONSTER!!! https://t.co/sSBW1Obogy

‘ @vintageredss I’ll be telling the grandkids about that Lisandro Martinez performance I’ll be telling the grandkids about that Lisandro Martinez performance

h @htomufc Lisandro Martinez and Rapha Varane have been excellent so far. Lisandro Martinez and Rapha Varane have been excellent so far.

10 @isoquince Lisandro Martinez is fcking unbelievable Lisandro Martinez is fcking unbelievable

TC @totalcristiano Lisandro Martinez was unbelievable in that first half. Proper warrior type performance. Lisandro Martinez was unbelievable in that first half. Proper warrior type performance.

Trey @UTDTrey LISANDRO MARTINEZ IS A BEAST LISANDRO MARTINEZ IS A BEAST

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Thoughts on Lisandro Martínez, @GNev2 @Carra23 ? You know, the defender that is "too short" to play in the Premier League and probably only in a back three or in midfield. Thoughts on Lisandro Martínez, @GNev2 @Carra23? You know, the defender that is "too short" to play in the Premier League and probably only in a back three or in midfield.

EiF @EiFSoccer Varane and Lisandro have been unbelievable together tonight.



Maguire should not see the pitch again unless either one of these two guys gets hurt. Varane and Lisandro have been unbelievable together tonight.Maguire should not see the pitch again unless either one of these two guys gets hurt.

Lyés @LyesBouzidi10 Lisandro you a genius….. Lisandro you a genius…..

Trey @UTDTrey We only have to pay €45k for this Lisandro Martinez monsterclass btw We only have to pay €45k for this Lisandro Martinez monsterclass btw 😭

Pundit Jay @pundit_jay



Best player on the park. They laughed at his height but they're not laughing at his defending anymore!



Lil Warrior. Huge heart. Lisandro Martinez. SOLDIER & LEADER.Best player on the park. They laughed at his height but they're not laughing at his defending anymore!Lil Warrior. Huge heart. #mufc Lisandro Martinez. SOLDIER & LEADER. Best player on the park. They laughed at his height but they're not laughing at his defending anymore!Lil Warrior. Huge heart. #mufc https://t.co/7bD2f1ggbE

Jadon Sancho delighted with way Manchester United bounced back against Liverpool

Jadon Sancho has endured a difficult time at Old Trafford since his move from Borussia Dortmund last summer. But the England winger scored his goal brilliantly against the Reds as he kept calm and composed to dummy the ball and then slot the ball past Alisson.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Sancho stated (as per BBC Sport):

"It means a lot. Our first two games didn't go so well and had it turn it around today. Last week hurt a lot and we knew we had to bounce back and tonight we showed the fans what we can do.

"I didn't realise how much time I had, but once I dropped the defender I needed the composure to finish. It means a lot to all of us, you can see how the fans are reacting. We got the three points but on to the next one."

He added:

"We just have to produce like today in every single game. Happy we got the three points and we move on."

Manchester United, who moved up to 14th in the table, will face Southampton next, on August 27.

