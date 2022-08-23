"Proper warrior type performance" "Best player on the park" - Manchester United fans fall in love with 24-year-old for his 'monsterclass' against Liverpool

Manchester United fans have hailed Lisandro Martinez's performance following their 2-1 victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday (August 21).
The Red Devils put on a vastly improved performance against their great rivals and grabbed a thoroughly deserved victory, their first of the season.
Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford grabbed their first goals of the campaign to put United two up against a woeful Liverpool. The Reds pulled one back through Mohamed Salah late on.
Erik ten Hag's side ultimately held on for a crucial three points, largely thanks to a dogged defensive display. Martinez has been ridiculed for his performances so far since his summer move from Ajax, especially following his disastrous display against Brentford.
The centre-back was hooked at half-time against the Bees as he was bullied in the air. Martinez's height has also been questioned following his move, but he put on an outstanding display to keep the likes of Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz quiet.
The Argentine was partnered by Raphael Varane at the center of the Manchester United defense. Martinez looked calm and composed on the ball while also being determined and disciplined out of possession to keep Liverpool at bay.
Following the full-time whistle, supporters took to Twitter to praise the South American defender's performance:
Jadon Sancho delighted with way Manchester United bounced back against Liverpool
Jadon Sancho has endured a difficult time at Old Trafford since his move from Borussia Dortmund last summer. But the England winger scored his goal brilliantly against the Reds as he kept calm and composed to dummy the ball and then slot the ball past Alisson.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Sancho stated (as per BBC Sport):
"It means a lot. Our first two games didn't go so well and had it turn it around today. Last week hurt a lot and we knew we had to bounce back and tonight we showed the fans what we can do.
"I didn't realise how much time I had, but once I dropped the defender I needed the composure to finish. It means a lot to all of us, you can see how the fans are reacting. We got the three points but on to the next one."
He added:
"We just have to produce like today in every single game. Happy we got the three points and we move on."
Manchester United, who moved up to 14th in the table, will face Southampton next, on August 27.