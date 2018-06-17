Proposing a suitable destination for Anthony Martial

Analysing a club Martial should join after Manchester United.

Rikky Luiz CONTRIBUTOR Feature 17 Jun 2018, 18:35 IST 6 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Martial seems poised to vacate Old Trafford

Anthony Martial's agent recently stated that his client wants to leave Manchester United as he doesn't get enough playing time and doesn't feel valued. This was inevitable.

Definitely, not a surprise after how he's been treated. Many top clubs around Europe are interested in signing him. It is very important for him and his career to choose wisely his new club.

He signed for Manchester United in 2015 for an initial fee of £36 million, which could potentially rise to £57.6 million. This was the highest fee paid for a teenager in football history.

On his debut at Old Trafford, he scored the final goal in a 3-1 win over rivals Liverpool. He was named the Premier League Player of the Month during his first month in English football. He finished that season as the club's top scorer with 17 goals in all competitions.

Mourinho - United supremo

His status changed suddenly when Mourinho arrived at the club. His future was thrown into question as he was not a favourite of the boss. He was in constant battle with Marcus Rashford for a spot on the left-wing.

It is important to remember that this season he scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in five months. He was on fire, but Mourinho had to ruin him.

He signed Alexis Sanchez in the January transfer window. Martial's confidence has taken a major hit and he is not the player he once was. He definitely needs the change of scenery.

Martial is a young, skilled and energetic player. Probably only PSG arguably couldn't find space for him. Barca, Real Madrid, Juventus, Bayern Munchen all could. Selling him to another rival in England is probably not an option for Mourinho. The best decision for him is to go to Bayern because majority of their players are ageing.

Sanchez - his arrival signaled prolonged time on the bench for Ma

Bayern needs to intervene in the market to build a team able to go back to dominating the Champions League. Their domination in the league is no longer enough. Their new manager, Niko Kovač will probably play his favourite 3-5-2 formation.

Martial would be perfect on the left wing, and he could also play as a sole striker or second striker too. If Martial switched to Bayern, he would undoubtedly be a welcome addition to the club and he could regain his confidence back.

If Lewandowski leaves Munich, Martial could play as a centre forward again. And if the centre-forward position remains occupied by Lewandowski, Bayern would have a promising talent on the flanks.

Kovac - incoming Bayern manager

Martial really seems like one of those uniquely complete footballers. Physicality, pace, loads of talent. He uses his speed and off the ball movement to beat defensive lines.

He's not really been valued by Mourinho. Anthony Martial could be another Kevin De Bruyne or Mo Salah for Mourinho. This is a massive mistake letting him go.

Martial's price will not be astronomical - given his desire to leave, his limited playing time and the fact that he only has a year left on his contract. Not being called up by France is a disguised blessing as well, since he would be able to make pre-season training with any team he turns up for next season.