Proud moment for Manchester United academy as youngsters shine in win over Wolves

There was very little at stake in the game between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers with a gruelling top-four race underway in the Premier League, but it served the fans, both at home and in the stadium, their money’s worth.

Wolves have been a thorn in the flesh of the Red Devils since returning to the Premier League but this time Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side reigned supreme.

Goals from debutant Anthony Elanga and veteran Juan Mata were enough to seal a 2-1 win, making Nelson Semedo’s strike only a consolation.

Reds beat Wolves to maintain unbeaten away record

Manchester United may have endured porous form at Old Trafford but they haven't been bettered in away games in the Premier League this season.

The Reds haven’t lost an away game in the league since January 2020 and they ended the campaign without tasting defeat on the road.

The win over Wolves means Manchester United have become just the second team to complete a Premier League season without losing an away game after Arsenal.

It’s obvious that Solskjaer has done a tremendous job since taking charge two and a half years ago and, should the club improve its home form, they could challenge for the title next season.

Proud day for Manchester United’s academy

With the Europa League final left to play, Manchester United could consider the season a successful one after all that they’ve achieved.

The club’s academy can only feel proud of the performance of some youngsters on Sunday. Elanga scoring on his debut was an amazing moment but Hannibal Mejbri, Shola Shoretire and William Fish also came on in the second half.

“You’d like to say you that you would see some of these [youngsters] in the future, of course. I think it was a game in the spirit of Man United, Sir Alex and Sir Matt, that you give kids the chance,” Solskjaer said after the game, as quoted by Manutd.com.

“My job is to do my best for Man United, and I felt today, as I said before, it was a Man United-spirited performances with loads of kids that made their debuts, Elanga scored his first goal, so today I was really proud of them.”

The Manchester United boss has handed debuts to 16 academy players since taking charge and it’s always nice to see players come through and do well.

Brandon Williams, Mason Greenwood and Axel Tuanzebe have so far established themselves in the Manchester United first team and one can only expect the newbies to also follow suit in the near future.