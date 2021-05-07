Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to play host to Brighton & Hove Albion at the Molineux Stadium on Sunday for their latest English Premier League fixture.

Wolverhampton Wanderers come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Sam Allardyce's West Bromwich Albion last Monday at the Hawthorns. A first-half goal from young Portuguese striker Fabio Silva for Wolverhampton Wanderers was cancelled out by a second-half goal from Senegalese striker Mbaye Diagne for West Bromwich Albion.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, beat Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United last Saturday at the American Express Community Stadium. Goals from German midfielder Pascal Gross and experienced attacker Danny Welbeck sealed the deal for Graham Potter's Brighton & Hove Albion.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head

In 13 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Brighton & Hove Albion hold the clear advantage. They have won four games, lost one and drawn eight.

🐺 𝙒𝙤𝙡𝙫𝙚𝙨 𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙥 🐺



Who do you want to see?

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the English Premier League, with the game ending in a 3-3 draw. Goals from young Republic of Ireland international Aaron Connolly, French forward Neal Maupay and centre-back Lewis Dunk for Brighton & Hove Albion was cancelled out by goals from Morocco international Romain Saiss and Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves and an own goal from defender Dan Burn for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide in the English Premier League: D-L-W-W-L

Brighton & Hove Albion form guide in the English Premier League: W-L-D-D-L

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion Team News

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers have a few injury concerns. Manager Nuno Espirito Santo will be unable to call upon the services of Mexican striker Raul Jimenez, Portuguese winger Pedro Neto and Spanish full-back Jonny.

There are doubts over the availability of centre-back Willy Boly, young French left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, experienced Portuguese midfielder Joao Moutinho and Brazilian left-back Fernando Marcal.

Injured: Jonny, Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez

Doubtful: Joao Moutinho, Fernando Marcal, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Willy Boly

Suspended: None

Brighton & Hove Albion

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion will be without wing-back Solly March and young right-back Tariq Lamptey. There are doubts over the availability of South African forward Percy Tau, Romanian striker Florin Andone and experienced English midfielder Adam Lallana.

Injured: Solly March, Tariq Lamptey

Doubtful: Florin Andone, Adam Lallana, Percy Tau

Suspended: None

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio, Nelson Semedo, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Max Kilman, Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Daniel Podence, Morgan Gibbs-White, Adama Traore, Fabio Silva

Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Robert Sanchez, Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Joel Veltman, Pascal Gross, Yves Bissouma, Dan Burn, Leandro Trossard, Neal Maupay, Danny Welbeck

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently 12th in the English Premier League table, and have struggled to get going this season. A small squad has meant that injuries to key players, especially striker Raul Jimenez, has affected their form drastically.

Heading towards our final four fixtures 🔜

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, are 14th in the league table. Graham Potter's men have produced some good football throughout the season, and arguments can be made that they should be in a higher position than where they are right now.

A draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

